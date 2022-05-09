ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, OH

Vintage Auctions of Ottawa to hold online jewelry auction

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — An auction featuring vintage through contemporary jewelry will...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Annuals, perennials and vegetables for sale

LIMA — The Children’s Garden of Lima will be holding its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Allen County Children’s Garden, 620 W. Market St., Lima. Plants are the favorites from Allen County Master Gardener’s own private gardens or...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Mother-Son Carnival Night offers carnival games, music

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Maplewood’s Mother-Son Carnival Night will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Shawnee Alliance Church Activity Center, 4450 Shawnee Road, Lima. Shawnee PTC invites Maplewood boys to attend with their mom (or mom figure) to enjoy music, carnival games,...
MAPLEWOOD, OH
Lima News

Enjoy a BBQ lunch in Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Council on Aging will host a “Lunch Drive Thru” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road, Van Wert. The menu will be a BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans,...
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: Cridersville man’s 1959 Impala is all original

CRIDERSVILLE – Cal Klickman describes himself as a “true, die-hard original type of person.”. So it is no surprise the 74-year-old man had one requirement when it came to restoring his 1959 Chevrolet Impala Sports Coupe: Everything had to be original. The car deserved it, he’ll tell you....
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Ottawa, OH
Lima News

Hayes Presidential Museum bus trip planned

LIMA — The Allen County Museum’s Docent Committee organized an outing to the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, departing from and returning to the Allen County Museum, 620 W Market St., Lima. (Individuals should park in St. Rita’s lot across from the museum).
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Seniors can enjoy ‘Lunch in the Park’ in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senior Citizens Center will host a “Lunch in the Park” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center, 1035 E. Third St., Ottawa. The menu will be homemade cheesy potato soup, taco salad bowl, brats sandwich...
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Liberty Chapel to hold BBQ

LIMA — The annual chicken & pulled pork BBQ will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, 7590 Sandusky Road, Lima. Choose either a half chicken ($10) or pulled pork ($9) provided by Ted’s Market, with a baked potato, green beans and a roll. A bottle of water is included.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Ohio Theatre seeks help

LIMA — The Ohio Theatre is asking for help with the general theatre restorations once again as donations to Friends of the Ohio Theatre have been exhausted as the theatre struggles to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19. Skilled and energetic volunteers with the following skills are needed: general carpentry, drywall installation and finishing, plaster repair/wall smoothing, painting, wallpaper installation, door and trim refurbishment, repair and refinishing, lots and lots of sewing projects, and cleaning.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Jewelry#Vintage Auctions Online#Https Bit Ly 3ksmcr6
Lima News

Civic Center plays host to ‘The Dancer By Gina’

LIMA — The Veterans Memorial Civic Center will play host to “The Dancer By Gina.” Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The cost is $15 per ticket.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Car shows and more

Wednesdays, through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Friday, May 20: Buckeye Cruisers, 5:30-8...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Yoga for kids class scheduled in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — There will be a Kids Yoga session from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at WISH Boutique, 18 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost is $7 to attend. Call 567-204-8575 to purchase tickets.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima man receives home repair help thanks to local business

LIMA — A Lima man is getting new gutters thanks to a donation from a local business. Lima 6th Ward Councilor Derry Glenn announced the donation Thursday as part of the Lima City Foundation’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program aimed at helping 6th Ward residents with home repairs. The program’s first recipient is Carl Petty, whose South Sugar Street home was posing a hazard from faulty drainage.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
Lima News

Bath students to lead Rotary meeting

LIMA — The Bath High School Interact Club will be running the meeting of the Lima Rotary Club starting at noon Monday, May 16 in the North Hall of the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The public is invited to see all the outstanding...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Letter: An alternative to more masks in restaurants

The fact that minute particles of spit may reach your food during preparation has David Hefner (May 4 letter) quite concerned. He suggests all food preparers wear a mask, which of course would greatly inconvenience thousands of preparers in the wonderful state of Ohio. This may even cause the price of your meal to go up a bit.
OHIO STATE
toledocitypaper.com

Hilton Garden Inn Officially Opens

A very excited hospitality team celebrated Hilton’s grand opening today with bubbly and best wishes from the Chamber and Lucas County Commissioners. The extensive renovation is certain to be enjoyed by those visiting the Glass City and locals wanting a night downtown. Book your stay today and see what...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Dessert chain opening first Cincinnati shop in this suburb

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing dessert-centric chain that offers ice cream-topped peach cobbler and cobbler-stuffed cinnamon rolls is opening its first Cincinnati-area location in a northern suburb. The Nashville-based Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive in West Chester, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Schoonover Observatory invites public for eclipse

LIMA — Schoonover Observatory will open to the public starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 15 for the total lunar eclipse. The eclipse starts at 9:32 p.m. with the full eclipse starting at 11:29 p.m. Mid-eclipse happens at 12:11 a.m. The full eclipse ends at 12:54 a.m. The Partial Eclipse ends at 1:55 a.m.
ASTRONOMY
Lima News

Pork dinner to benefit local veterans

LIMA — VFW Post 1275 AUX will host a pork cutlet dinner with potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert starting at 5 p.m. Friday, May 13 at VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Dinner is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Carry outs are available. Price...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Midwest Electric donates to area causes

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $13,500 to 15 west central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund. • Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, Auglaize/Shelby Counties: $650 to purchase a plastic portable table for clients with sensory processing issues to use in the sensory garden while attending the center.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy