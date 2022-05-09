AMBER Alert: 1-year-old found safe in Orlando area

Amber Alert missing 1-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Baby Marcus has been found safe and in good health. The Amber Alert led to a tip for the Orange County Police Department which led to the vehicle and missing toddler.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old Marcus Lyles. The child was last seen in the area of the 9500 block of Turkey Lake Road.

The toddler was last seen wearing a black “Adidas” onesie, as stated in the alert.

Officials believe the toddler may be in possession of Kira Lawson who is traveling in a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata with the Florida tag number QXYF78. The vehicle may have tinted windows and black rims as well.

Lawson, age 20 is 5′1″ with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about the possible location of the kidnapped child, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7233 or 911.

