ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Got Roasted On Social Media Attending F1 Miami Grand Prix

By Scott Neville
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady cannot escape Deflategate no matter where he goes. The legendary quarterback appeared at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, where he took...

nesn.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
NESN

NFL Writer Predicts Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team

With all the blockbuster trades we’ve seen this NFL offseason and the hysteria surrounding the 2022 draft, it’s become easy to forget there still are some big-name free agents out there. One of those players is Odell Beckham Jr., who remains unsigned after helping the Los Angeles Rams...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Dan Le Batard Rips FOX's Tom Brady Decision

Earlier this week, Fox Sports signed Tom Brady on an earth-shattering broadcasting deal. Once Brady's playing days are over, this 10-year contract will see the all-time great QB earn a record-setting $375 million as the network's lead NFL analyst. This is a ridiculous amount of money for someone with zero...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Deflategate#Draftkings Sportsbook
The Spun

Jim Nantz Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

Phil Mickelson is currently listed in the field for the PGA Championship, though it's unclear if the legendary golfer will make his return. Earlier this year, Mickelson found himself in hot water for his comments on the Saudi tour. He withdrew from The Masters and has not played professionally in months.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour pro fired caddie for trying to distract Justin Thomas

Pro golfers and their caddies usually keep their quarrels to club selection, but this week a former winner on the PGA Tour revealed that he and his caddie split ways for an entirely different reason. Michael Kim, winner of the 2008 John Deere Classic, took to Twitter to tell a...
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals His Favorite Golf Partner Of All-Time

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a break from football today to participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. But he's been to plenty of golf events in the past, and one event really stands out in his memory. Appearing on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Saban opened up on...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Watch Patriots’ Trent Brown Throw First Pitch For WooSox

It’s been a mixed week for New England Patriots offensive linemen throwing out the first pitch. 2022 first-round draft pick Cole Strange didn’t have the best outing when throwing out the first pitch at his alma mater, UT-Chattanooga. However, things went a bit better for Trent Brown, who threw out the first pitch for Triple-A Worcester before their Thursday games against the Rochester Red Wings.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Ex-Patriots RB Danny Woodhead advances in U.S. Open qualifying

There could be a Patriots homecoming at The Country Club in Brookline next month. Danny Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open on Wednesday afternoon, recording an even par 71 at the Omaha Country Club. The former New England running back finished tied for third in Nebraska, nabbing one of the Top 5 spots that advances to the next stage. Now the 37-year-old will play in Final Qualifying — either May 23 or June 6 — at a site that hasn’t been determined yet.
BROOKLINE, MA
NESN

NFL Teams Got Creative With Their 2022 Schedule Releases

The NFL made a big event out of the 2022 schedule release, and the social media teams for every franchise didn’t let the moment pass them by. The New England Patriots went a more traditional route with their schedule release. Former football research director Ernie Adams presented the schedule on a white board, giving short analysis and tidbits about each game. Of course, “Pink Stripes” was written out on the right hand side, but that remains “proprietary football information.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals The 1 Major Challenge For Tom Brady

When Tom Brady retires, he'll begin the next step of his career as a lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. It will be the first time he's ever been in the broadcast booth. The good news is Brady's football IQ is off the charts and should boost his performance. However,...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
39K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy