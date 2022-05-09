Tom Brady Got Roasted On Social Media Attending F1 Miami Grand Prix

There could be a Patriots homecoming at The Country Club in Brookline next month. Danny Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open on Wednesday afternoon, recording an even par 71 at the Omaha Country Club. The former New England running back finished tied for third in Nebraska, nabbing one of the Top 5 spots that advances to the next stage. Now the 37-year-old will play in Final Qualifying — either May 23 or June 6 — at a site that hasn’t been determined yet.

