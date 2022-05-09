ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shots fired into vehicle, injuring 11-year-old, Dallas police say

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - An 11-year-old was shot in the leg after someone fired shots into a vehicle in...

Deep Ellum shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Two people were killed and several others were hurt in a shooting in Deep Ellum. Dallas police said someone in a group of people started shooting as bars and clubs were closing.
Police: Missing 15-year-old last seen in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Gabrielle McDonald Willis was last seen in Downtown Dallas on April 27, which was more than two weeks ago. She was on Commerce Street near the Main Street Garden Park. She’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall...
Northwest Dallas hair salon shooting leaves 3 women injured

DALLAS - Three women were shot at a hair salon in the Koreatown area in Northwest Dallas. Police are investigating whether a customer dispute sometime before the attack had anything to do with it. Meanwhile, federal agents are trying to determine if it was a hate crime. It happened around...
Alleged shoplifter pulls gun on store worker when asked for receipt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for two people who allegedly filled up a shopping cart, then pulled a gun on a store worker who asked to see a receipt before they left. It happened on May 8 at a store on 3220 Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Fort Worth police. 
Critical Missing Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Dallas Girl

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since late last month. The department sent out a critical missing person alert for Gabrielle McDonald-Willis Thursday morning, saying she was last seen on April 27 on foot on the 1800 block of Commerce Street and may be in need of assistance.
Dallas police arrest 2 in connection with deadly concert shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More than a month after one person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in south Dallas police have made two arrests.On May 11 Dallas police took Astonial Calhoun and Devojiea Givens into custody and charged them with felony deadly conduct. Dallas police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF in arresting Calhoun, 25, and Givens, 26.It was during the early morning hours of April 2 when the shooting happened at a trail ride and concert in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in...
