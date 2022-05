BROOKLYN, N.Y. – For Calvin Ford, the recent social media grumblings from Gervonta “Tank” Davis are just signs of growing pains, nothing more. Ford, the longtime trainer of the hard hitting Baltimore native, brushed aside concerns that his mentee could be on the outs with his promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. after recent tweets Davis published – now deleted – seemed to take aim at his famed handler. In his tweets, Davis, 27, indicated that his upcoming fight against promotional stablemate Rolando Romero, 26, was heavily pushed for by Mayweather and Co. because the fight is Davis’ last on his contract with the company.

