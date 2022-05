Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's a far more common occurrence than most of us want to admit. One day you're driving around with a perfectly intact windshield and before you know it, a small little ding turns into a full blown crack. Now what? Here in Maine, take a walk through the busy parking lot of a big box store or supermarket and you're likely to spot at least a couple of cars with windshields that could use a little repair. But is it illegal to drive around in Maine with a crack in your windshield? The answer is a bit complicated.

