Eddie Kingston wants to live forever by participating in the G1 Climax Tournament. Eddie Kingston bears his soul in everything he does in professional wrestling. It is part of what connects professional wrestling fans to his journey on such a deep level. A huge part of that journey and Eddie Kingston’s love of professional wrestling is his fondness for Japanese wrestling. Kingston has openly admitted that he takes a lot of his move set from top Japanese stars such as Mitsuharu Misawa, Toshiaki Kawada, Kenta Kobashi, and others.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO