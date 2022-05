“Journeyman: A Tribute To Eric Clapton” will be at the Clermont Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 pm. “Journeyman” has become the No. 1 tribute to Eric Clapton. With more than 50 years of music to choose from Shaun Hague and the band covers it all, including “Layla,” “Badge,” “The Core,” “White Room,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Tulsa Time,” “Cocaine” and many more.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO