Tijuana boy who ran away from home found safe

A boy who ran away from home in Tijuana and ended up in the San Diego area has been found safe.

According to SDPD, 13-year-old Misael Ortiz left his home in Tijuana on Wednesday, May 4, and entered the U.S. through the Otay Port of Entry.

Officers say Ortiz has never run away before and they are not sure why. He was last seen in the downtown San Diego area near 12th Street and Market Street.

SDPD says he was found safe on Sunday, May 8.

Please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 or contact A/Det D. Castellanos at 619-424-0489 and reference Case #22400677.