Columbus, MS

Warmth and Sunshine dominate week

By Jackson Chastain
wcbi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs approaching 90 by Sunday define an ever-warming pattern of weather. Highs start in the mid 80s, and will continue to climb throughout the week. Chances for rain will be minimal, outside of the odd afternoon...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

wcbi.com

Occasional storms continue through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm, muggy weather keeps daily storm chances in the forecast the next several days. FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms will again develop, this time in the vicinity of I-55/MS River – over west-central MS. However, some of these could develop south to southeast into parts of northeast/east MS later in the day. Expect highs well into the 80s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Few storms end the week, better chance for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm, humid weather leads to some degree of storm chances over the next several days. THURSDAY: A substantial increase in moisture/humidity has occurred in the last 24 hours. This increase alongside highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees again today will yield a chance for a few developing storms. Some of these storms could briefly grow strong with gusty winds or hail. Most activity should die out after sunset with lows back in the 60s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Warm and muggy conditions build in; storms possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Today was warm and muggy once again with highs in the upper-80s. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably mild with lows in the upper-60s. Calm wind. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a stray afternoon...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Warming trend continues through Thursday; storms possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Our warming trend continues with highs in the upper-80s today, then rain becomes possible again this weekend. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. Calm wind. WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the low-90s. Heat index values between 93-97°. Calm wind.
COLUMBUS, MS
City
Columbus, MS
wcbi.com

Lunar eclipse with super flower blood moon this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunday night, turn your eyes to the sky! A full lunar eclipse, complete with a full “flower moon”, will be visible across eastern North America, including Mississippi. Don’t worry – you won’t need special glasses to view this one. A lunar eclipse is...
ASTRONOMY
wdhn.com

Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll drop to around 70 degrees tonight, but the increasing cloud cover and dew points will keep us from dropping any further. Friday could start off with a little rain from the remnants of the storm system that will be crossing the Mississippi River tonight. Temperatures will likely climb to the low and middle 80s just before a new group of showers and storms develop just west of our area. There is some uncertainty with this forecast, specifically concerning the structure of the storms. Some models depict them as being supercellular storms while others depict a line of storms going through the whole Tri-State. If the storms are supercellular, the tornado and hail threat goes up a little. If the storms develop into a line, there is still a threat for tornadoes, but they will likely be brief and weak. Make sure to watch Wake Up Wiregrass and WDHN Daytime tomorrow morning for the latest details from Andrew Clarke.
DOTHAN, AL
wcbi.com

Golden Triangle Regional Airport receives $1 million for improvements

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Congressional delegation announces $15 million in grants for 29 airports in the state. The money comes from a Federal Aviation Administration program. Golden Triangle Regional Airport will receive $1 million to improve the contract tower, terminal building, and install lighting and fencing. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Shopping Center in Starkville is estimated to open in September

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Get ready to shop until you drop. A new shopping center is under construction on Highway 12 in Starkville. If you’ve been driving through Starkville, you have probably noticed the construction on Highway 12. “It’s called triangle crossing and we refer to it as...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Local splash pads and parks opening as school year ends

STARKVILLE/AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – School is almost out and the heat is here which means it is time for the parks to open. The J.L King Senior Memorial Park in Starkville and the Frisco Park in Amory have both opened their splash pads. Moncrief Pool in Starkville is scheduled...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting. The gunfire happened in the 1500 block of 22nd Street North at about 2 a.m. Police Chief Fred Shelton says shots were fired at a home. No one was injured and no one has been arrested. Shelton...
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Rez Life Crawfish Festival held at Reservoir

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors made their way to Lakeshore Park on Saturday, May 7 for the Rez Life Crawfish Festival. Food trucks and plenty of crawfish were available. Local musicians including Joseph Lasalla, Acoustic Crossroads and Lisa Mills hit the stage. The festival was family and pet-friendly. “I just came out to spend […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery to hold Summer of Fun promotion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery’s Summer of Fun promotion is set to begin on Monday, May 23. Participants can win prizes like cash, gift cards, RecTeq pellet grills, Yeti coolers and more. The grand prize is a 2022 Tracker bass boat. There will be eight drawings between mid-May and Labor Day. The top […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Traffic clear after semi gets stuck on the tracks in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police had to call in a tow truck Monday morning to move a semi off the tracks. It happened at Gulf Ave. and E. Railroad St. A CSX train was also stopped on the tracks waiting for the truck to move, so other intersections all the way to Hwy 49 were blocked because of that.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 42-year-old Tupelo woman

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Latonya Nichole Williamson of Tupelo, in Lee County. MBI officials said she’s five feet and five inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Green Tee Road in Lee County around […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Remains of dead dogs were found in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE CO, Miss. (WCBI) – Remains of dead dogs were found in Noxubee County, and police are looking for the people who dumped them there. The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person or people who did this. Right now they don’t know how or why...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS

