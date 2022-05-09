Kids, cows and cookies: a perfect Mother's Day recipe at Explore & More

It was a day of making special memories on mom's big day in Buffalo.

The Explore & More, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside hosted a large number of families Sunday, all with mothers in mind.

Children took part in a variety of fun and engaging activities, from creating works of art for mom, to petting some real cows outside in the sunshine.

Those cows are a mother, April, and her new calf, May.

The kids also made Mother's Day cards, and all moms got a coupon for a free cookie.