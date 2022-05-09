RiverDogs Finish Homestand with Fourth Shutout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching a coastal storm over the next couple of days that will move onshore bringing some needed rainfall. We’ll turn mostly cloudy by Thursday morning with scattered showers possible by Thursday afternoon. Cooler temperatures are likely on Thursday due to more clouds, a northerly breeze and the chance of showers. Highs will only reach the low 70s, about 10° below average for this time of the year. The low pressure system will drift onshore just south of our area Thursday night and Friday morning bringing the potential for more rain, including a few thunderstorms or downpours. This rain will be quite beneficial with most areas running over 5″ below average for the year. Minor coastal flooding is possible with the onshore flow over the next 3 or 4 high tide cycles. Significant coastal flooding appears unlikely at this time. A southeasterly wind will begin to develop on Friday as the low drifts inland and begins to dissipate. This will help to warm temperatures Friday which may lead to a round of inland thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. As this low dissipates Friday night, drier, and hotter, weather will take over for the weekend. We’ll keep a spotty shower or storm in the forecast this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and near 90 degrees expected on Sunday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO