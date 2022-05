There are certain addresses that will always stick in Tim Rice’s memory as a 34-year mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Kannon lived at 505 N. Boyd St. in Winter Garden and kept a barbecue grill next to her mailbox. Every day, Rice opened the mailbox to deliver her mail and then opened the grill lid to find a 32-ounce glass of ice water waiting for him.

WINTER GARDEN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO