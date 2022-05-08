ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Sports Roundup: Bishop Fenwick baseball blows out Matignon

By Mike Alongi
 4 days ago
The Bishop Fenwick baseball team brought out the big guns for its Saturday afternoon game on the road at Matignon, as the Crusaders hit the cover off the ball in a 14-1 victory over the Warriors.

Chris Faraca, Mike Faragi and Bryce Leaman all had big days at the plate in the win, with each putting up three RBI for Fenwick. Faraca had a double and two singles while scoring two runs, while Faragi doubled, singled, walked and scored three runs. Leaman had a single and two sacrifice flies to go along with a run scored.

Also contributing to the Crusaders’ offensive outburst were Costa Beechin (double, two singles, two RBI, three runs scored), Anthony Herbert (single, RBI), Anthony Marino (single, walk, RBI, run scored), Nick Villano (single, two runs scored) and Andrew McKenzie (two singles, run scored).

But Fenwick’s pitching was just as good, as Mike Williams picked up the win on the mound after a complete-game effort. Williams allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out four.

Bishop Fenwick (5-8) hosts Arlington Catholic Monday (3:30).

BASEBALL

Lynn English 12, Northeast 0 (F/4)

The Bulldogs pushed across 12 runs over the first three innings and never looked back in a dominant victory.

Eldrian Bonilla went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead the offense, while Guilmer Galva went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Kervis Javier Guerrero also had two RBI, while Brendan Falasca (3-for-3), Mateo Rodriguez (2-for-3), Kenry Manzanillo (1-for-2) and Nevin Gonzalez (1-for-2) each had one RBI.

Manuel Taveras picked up the win on the mound for English, going four innings and allowing just one hit while striking out six.

Lynn English (6-4) hosts Everett Monday (4).

East Boston 8, Winthrop 2

The Vikings couldn’t really get anything going on offense, only scattering six hits in the loss. Matt DeCarney went 3-for-3 to lead the way, while Pete Silverman, Colin Kinsella and Cam Martin each had one hit.

Martin and DeCarney each pitched three innings for Winthrop, with Martin allowing five runs on three hits with six strikeouts and DeCarney allowing three runs on three hits with one strikeout.

Winthrop (6-6) hosts Salem Academy Monday afternoon (4).

SOFTBALL

Bishop Fenwick 6, Triton 4

Gigi Aupont once again had a big day for the Crusaders, tossing a complete-game victory in the circle with 11 strikeouts and going 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double and two RBI.

Arianna Costello went 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Emma Burke had a tremendous day in the field at second base.

Bishop Fenwick (6-6) hosts Latin Academy Tuesday (3:45).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Essex Tech 12, St. Mary’s 6

Hannah Coleman scored three goals for the Spartans to lead the way, while Avery Laundry had one goal and one assist. Kasey Litwin and Gabbi Oakes each scored one goal, while Molly Cummings notched one assist. Goalie Payton Quirk made 12 saves in the loss.

St. Mary’s (3-8) hosts Austin Prep Monday evening (5).

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

St. Mary’s at CCL Freshman/Sophomore Meet — First Place

Will Potter led the way with victories in both the one-mile and the two-mile to help lift the Spartans to the first-place finish. Andrew Potter (shot put ) and Yel Bol (high jump) also picked up wins.

St. Mary’s at Greater New Bedford Twilight Invitational

Anthony D’Itria finished first in the high jump to lead the way in a solid night, while Kyle Kwiatek finished second in the one-mile, Brett O’Brien finished fourth in the high jump and the 4×100 relay team posted a sixth-place finish.

St. Mary’s returns to its dual meet schedule Tuesday (4) against Cardinal Spellman.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

St. Mary’s at CCL Freshman/Sophomore Meet — Second Place

Makayla Kokonezis was named the MVP of the meet after she finished first in the 100, the 200 and the high jump.

St. Mary’s returns to its dual meet schedule Tuesday (4) against Cardinal Spellman.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

St. John’s Prep 3, Chelmsford 0

The Eagles won by set scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-23.

St. John’s Prep (13-1) travels to Newton South Monday evening (6).

ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

