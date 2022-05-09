ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chris Paul Tweet Indicates Incident Involving Family

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGWhx_0fXI81Ei00

The Suns point guard implied that his family was involved in an altercation with Mavericks fans on Sunday during Game 4.

It’s been a rough Sunday afternoon for Suns point guard Chris Paul.

His team dropped Game 4 against the Mavericks in Dallas 111–101, and he finished the contest with five points while fouling out with nearly nine minutes to go in the game.

Paul was clearly not happy in the postgame presser, and many thought his anger and frustration was due to the officiating against him in the game. But now, it seems there may have been other factors contributing to his anger, and it may have involved an incident with his family in the stands.

As far as what specifically happened between Mavs fans and Paul’s family, a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin indicates that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and that Paul’s wife was also pushed. Paul’s kids also reportedly witnessed it and they all “felt very unsafe.”

The Mavericks released a statement Sunday night acknowledging that an incident took place with Paul’s family during Game 4 on Sunday.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

If the reports are true, there will certainly be an investigation into the incident and precautions put into place to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again. The NBA has not released a statement regarding the incident at the time of this article’s publication.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 8

Lil Earl 858
4d ago

ain't know way that fan would've left that arena without a black eye. you don't mess with family

Reply(1)
5
RarityStation51
4d ago

I back CP3 all the way..... you don't mess with any player's family, putting your hands on a woman, shoving them as his kids are seeing it happen, is crossing the line.....

Reply(1)
2
SassyD
5d ago

Fans should be discipline as well. Family is OFF LIMITS!

Reply(2)
8
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Phil Jackson suggesting Lakers make drastic roster move

Phil Jackson seems to want the Los Angeles Lakers to go full Keyser Söze mode this offseason. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said this week during an appearance on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that he has heard Jackson, who has recently been advising the Lakers, would like them to trade LeBron James. Plaschke, who has covered the Lakers and L.A. sports for several decades, including when Jackson still used to coach the Lakers, did add that there is nothing “on the record” to back up the claim that Jackson wants James traded. But Plaschke did also say that Jackson would like the Lakers to keep Russell Westbrook and try to make it work with him.
NBA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Happy, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Dallas, TX
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Sends A Message To The Grizzlies And Takes A Shot At The Timberwolves: “This Ain’t The Minnesota Timberwolves. You’re No Longer Playing That Team; This Is Championship Level Basketball."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors escaped by the skin of their teeth in Game 4. Playing against a Memphis Grizzlies team that did not have Ja Morant, the Warriors had a historically poor shooting night. The Warriors trailed for almost the entire game but ended up stealing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
The Guardian

Former NBA and Michigan State player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in an Orlando shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting early on Monday morning. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
Person
Chris Paul
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving. "I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Suns#Mavs#Espn#American Airlines Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Associated Press

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, has died. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died Tuesday after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
NBC Sports

Where Steph finished in 2021-22 NBA MVP voting results

For the early part of the 2021-22 NBA season, Steph Curry was the frontrunner to win his third MVP award. But the NBA season is full of ebbs and flows, and Curry wasn't able to keep up the pace he had in October, November and December. After the New Year,...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy