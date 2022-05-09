This Major Bombshell About Ivanka Trump's Jan. 6 Committee Testimony Just Leaked—Donald Trump Must Be Losing It!

Splash News

This article was originally posted on 04/13/22 titled: Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Incriminated’ Donald Trump During Her January 6 Testimony—He Must Be Losing It!

Although we don’t officially know what was revealed in Ivanka Trump’s eight-hour testimony to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Tuesday, April 5th, a former federal prosecutor said that it’s very likely that she “incriminated” Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot which left five people, including one police officer, dead.

Speaking on The Stephanie Miller Show on Friday, April 8th, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner speculated that the 40-year-old former senior White House advisor likely admitted to the House committee that she tried to get her father to call off the rioters when she and him were allegedly in the West Wing of The White House while the riot was happening on January 6th, 2021.

Kirschner recalled how former Trump national security advisor Keith Kellogg previously confessed that Trump "refused" to step in and stop the rioters, and several people, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Ivanka herself "tried and failed" to convince him to intervene. "Ivanka tried and failed, so we sent her back into the Oval Office a second time because she can be pretty tenacious, and she couldn't get her father to stop the attack on the Capitol," Kirschner said, referencing Kellogg.

"That is a president in a very real way, waging war against the United States," Kirschner continued. "Even his own daughter couldn't stop him. That is deeply incriminating information. Presumably, it's been provided by Ivanka under oath to the J-6 committee, and if I were prosecuting the case, she would be one of the very early witnesses I called."

This article was updated on 05/08/22 with the information below:

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has since revealed a great deal about Ivanka's testimony, with the Mississippi Democrat telling CNN: "There were questions asked about what was she doing at the time that the insurrection was occurring at the Capitol, and she told us." Thompson then went on to say that investigators "asked certain questions about her awareness of what her father was doing. She told us." Interesting!

So how worried should the former president be about Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner's testimonies? If we are to believe Thompson, the husband and wife reportedly did not give away any "trade secrets" in their individual testimonies; and although their testimonies were not against Trump himself, they seemed to corroborate other people's stories about how he was allegedly reluctant to call off the rioters despite being asked to do so by several people. "They kinda supported the fact that the president was told he had to do something to stop the January 6 insurrection," Thompson added. "That he had to be public with it; he had to be direct. So in that respect ... we have been able to systematically, with our depositions and interviewing of other witnesses, we've been able to fill in a lot of the gaps."