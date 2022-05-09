ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

This Major Bombshell About Ivanka Trump's Jan. 6 Committee Testimony Just Leaked—Donald Trump Must Be Losing It!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rckHm_0fXI80Lz00
Splash News

This article was originally posted on 04/13/22 titled: Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Incriminated’ Donald Trump During Her January 6 Testimony—He Must Be Losing It!

Although we don’t officially know what was revealed in Ivanka Trump’s eight-hour testimony to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Tuesday, April 5th, a former federal prosecutor said that it’s very likely that she “incriminated” Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot which left five people, including one police officer, dead.

Speaking on The Stephanie Miller Show on Friday, April 8th, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner speculated that the 40-year-old former senior White House advisor likely admitted to the House committee that she tried to get her father to call off the rioters when she and him were allegedly in the West Wing of The White House while the riot was happening on January 6th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mpgh_0fXI80Lz00

Kirschner recalled how former Trump national security advisor Keith Kellogg previously confessed that Trump "refused" to step in and stop the rioters, and several people, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Ivanka herself "tried and failed" to convince him to intervene. "Ivanka tried and failed, so we sent her back into the Oval Office a second time because she can be pretty tenacious, and she couldn't get her father to stop the attack on the Capitol," Kirschner said, referencing Kellogg.

"That is a president in a very real way, waging war against the United States," Kirschner continued. "Even his own daughter couldn't stop him. That is deeply incriminating information. Presumably, it's been provided by Ivanka under oath to the J-6 committee, and if I were prosecuting the case, she would be one of the very early witnesses I called."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEITY_0fXI80Lz00

This article was updated on 05/08/22 with the information below:

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has since revealed a great deal about Ivanka's testimony, with the Mississippi Democrat telling CNN: "There were questions asked about what was she doing at the time that the insurrection was occurring at the Capitol, and she told us." Thompson then went on to say that investigators "asked certain questions about her awareness of what her father was doing. She told us." Interesting!

So how worried should the former president be about Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner's testimonies? If we are to believe Thompson, the husband and wife reportedly did not give away any "trade secrets" in their individual testimonies; and although their testimonies were not against Trump himself, they seemed to corroborate other people's stories about how he was allegedly reluctant to call off the rioters despite being asked to do so by several people. "They kinda supported the fact that the president was told he had to do something to stop the January 6 insurrection," Thompson added. "That he had to be public with it; he had to be direct. So in that respect ... we have been able to systematically, with our depositions and interviewing of other witnesses, we've been able to fill in a lot of the gaps."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Keith Kellogg
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Stephanie Miller
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oval Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy