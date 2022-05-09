Surging Rangers gain doubleheader split with Yankees

Pinch-hitter Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning against Michael King to lift the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the host New York Yankees for a doubleheader split on Sunday.

Miller gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead when he hit King’s 1-0 fastball to center field after Jonah Heim had scored the tying run on a wild pitch to the backstop. King hadn’t given up a run in his past six appearances.

Miller’s third homer of the season marked the first time King allowed a run since giving up a run-scoring double to George Springer in the seventh inning against Toronto on April 11.

King relieved Jordan Montgomery after Heim opened the inning with a double down the left-field line. After walking Kole Calhoun, King struck out Nathaniel Lowe and retired Andy Ibanez on a forceout that moved Heim to third.

Eli White also homered in the sixth as Texas won for the fifth time in six games.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, who won the opener 2-1 on a game-ending homer by Gleyber Torres in the ninth.

New York lost for only the second time in 14 games. The Yankees also had an eight-game home winning streak stopped.

Texas starter Glenn Otto allowed two runs and two hits in five innings. He struck out two, walked three and retired the final seven hitters after Stanton hit his sixth homer of the season.

Montgomery allowed two runs and four hits in six-plus innings. It marked the 22nd time a New York starter allowed two earned runs or less this year.

Five relievers followed Otto and combined on four scoreless innings, and Garrett Richards (1-1) was credited with the win.

After Matt Moore loaded the bases, Dennis Santana retired Aaron Judge to end the seventh, Brett Martin worked a perfect eighth, and Joe Barlow tossed a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

–Field Level Media

