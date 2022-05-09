ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Auchincloss plans endorsement ‘soon’ in race for Mass. governor

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss is getting closer to picking sides in the Democratic primary for governor between Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.

Asked on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers this weekend who he would be supporting for the Democratic nomination, Auchincloss replied, “You will hear from me on that soon.”

So far none of Massachusetts’ nine representatives in the U.S. House has endorsed in the race. Polls show Healey with a wide lead over Chang-Diaz among primary voters.

Healey endorsed Jesse Mermell over Auchincloss in their 2020 primary battle to succeed Joe Kennedy III.

Despite ranking as the nation’s most popular governor, Republican incumbent Charlie Baker declined to seek a third term this year. Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, and Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman, are competing for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Asked whether he expected to endorse in other primaries for statewide office, Auchincloss said, “We’ll look at it race by race.”

Auchincloss, 34, is finishing his second year in Congress. He has stockpiled $2.4 million in his campaign account, and currently faces no Democratic or Republican opponents for re-election.

“I can’t control other people’s decisions, obviously,” Auchincloss said on Newsmakers. “I represent 800,000 people. I make decisions about what’s best for 800,000 constituents of mine. I don’t make those decisions about what might induce one or two of them to either run or not run.”

He added, “This cycle nobody thought that they were going to win — next cycle that might change.”

Auchincloss acknowledged the increasingly dire outlook for his party in this fall’s midterm elections, though he expressed hope that there is enough time to turn the situation around.

But he also offered a warning to high-profile Democrats who espouse left-wing positions.

“We’re a big-tent party, and there’s no question that when you’re a big-tent party and you’ve got a broad coalition, one of the guiding principles needs to be that you should do no harm — that what you’re saying in one district doesn’t reverberate to a different district in a way that becomes a liability,” he said.

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

