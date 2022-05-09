ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

4 arrested in deadly NC bar shooting that also injured 4 others

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ7Xy_0fXI7F2u00

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – Police in Ahoskie, North Carolina confirm they’ve made several arrests in a deadly nightclub shooting from November.

According to Ahoskie Police, they were called to the incident just before 1 a.m. on November 6 at the Ahoskie Inn regarding a shooting at the Alaysia Bar & Grill.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn.

One person, identified as 22-year-old Aulander resident Jairen Lyles, was found dead at the scene, struck with gunfire.

1 dead, 6 injured in ‘chaotic’ NC bar shooting as 100+ gather, fights break out

Six people were also injured, five of which sustained gunshot wounds and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

While at the scene, police say several fights broke out in the parking lot.

“This is a very sad night for our community. It was a chaotic crime scene with multiple guns as evidenced by the different types of gun casings found inside and outside of the nightclub,” said Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell in a press release.

“This type of violence cannot be tolerated in our community.”

In December, police arrested 24-year-old Jamal T. Sloan on first-degree murder and four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of felony inciting a riot.

Sloan was initially arrested after the shooting on three felonies: inciting a riot, going armed to the terror of the people, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, Sloan is currently being held under no bond for the murder charge and $500,000 bond for the other charges.

Elizabeth City Police also arrested 28-year-old resident Rayshawn Marquis Lee on charges of three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Lee is jailed under a $750,000 secured bond.

Two other men were arrested that same day and charged in the case.

Lashawn Davon Pittman, 28, of Rich Square and 24-year-old D’Veron Dwight Saunders of Ahoskie were
both charged with one count of carrying a weapon into an establishment where alcoholic
beverages are served. Pittman was given an $800 bond while Saunders had a $500 bond.

The shootings led to the closure of the Alaysia Bar & Grill, and its manager surrendered all operating permits, to include a license to sell alcohol, to North Carolina ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement) according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Ahoskie Police at (252) 332-5011.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Ahoskie, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Ahoskie, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alcoholic Beverages#Murder#Guns#Violent Crime#Ahoskie Police
WGAU

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
WRAL

Arrest made in road rage shootout in north Raleigh

Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

One dead & one injured in Bertie County crash

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead and another woman is injured after a one-vehicle crash in Bertie County Wednesday. Trooper J.V. Reid says the crash occurred on NC 308 just outside of Windsor Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle ran off the right side of the road, came back onto the roadway, and then went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy