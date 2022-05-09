ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Scott vetoes clean heat standard for Vermont buildings

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have helped the Green Mountain State meet its climate change commitments by creating a ‘clean heat’ standard for emissions from heating buildings.

In his veto message , the governor wrote that the bill doesn’t mention any details of costs and potential effects on Vermonters. Scott added that he repeatedly asked lawmakers to include those details so that they could be debated before they’d be imposed.

According to VPR , legislative leaders say they’re perplexed and disappointed by the veto. The Vermont House and Senate are both expected to decide within the next week whether or not they’ll try to override the veto.

Comments / 2

Reactor
4d ago

Good!! Vermont politicians need to figure out the costs of a law like this and who is paying for it and what the impact to the people who live in Vermont is before they try and jamb it down everyone's throat. Vermont politicians are totally out of control.

Reply
2
