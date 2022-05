(Jefferson City, MO) -- With little time to spare, the Missouri Senate has passed a Congressional redistricting bill. Now it’s up to the governor to take action on the plan. The legislation is made up of six likely Republican districts and two Democratic ones. Getting the proposal across the finish line has been a big lift for the Senate because Republicans in that chamber have been at odds over the political makeup of the districts. After the Senate passed the measure, the upper chamber called it quits for the rest of the session -- ending one day early and killing any other legislative priorities this year.

