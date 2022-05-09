ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

Loose barge in Potomac River

By Jonathan Rizk, Cheyenne Corin
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Sunday afternoon, floodwaters pushed two construction barges free in the Potomac River, pushing them downstream and crossing over several dams.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the barges got stuck just before Harpers Ferry. There was concern it could impact bridges in the area.

Due to flooding, the water is higher than usual in the Potomac, and water conditions made it tough to stop.

As of Sunday evening, the barge was jammed at Dam 3, bridges remained open and crews were in place.

