Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, is disabling the use of certain filters in Texas and Illinois due to state facial recognition laws. CBS’ West Texas affiliate reports the move arrives after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in February against Meta that alleged the company was not properly using its facial recognition technology. The Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act requires that a company get the consent of users if they end up storing their biometric data, something that was not happening across the board, according to the lawsuit.

