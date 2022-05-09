20-year-old pilot survives crash of single-seat aircraft in Erie County

HURON, Ohio — A 20-year-old pilot received non-life-threatening injuries Sunday when his single-seat aircraft nosedived shortly after takeoff and crashed into a field at Hinde Airport in Erie County, authorities said.

Kaden Keegan, of Castalia, Ohio was taken to a hospital following the crash, which occurred at 1:53 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a written update Sunday evening.

Troopers found the Team Mini-MAX ultralight aircraft had crashed into a field shortly after leaving Hinde Airport, southeast of Sandusky. Officials said the pilot reported that high winds had caused the plane to "spinout and ultimately nosedive into the field."

The highway patrol release said the crash remains under investigation and that the Federal Aviation Administration will assist. The Erie County Sheriff's Office and Huron authorities assisted at the scene about 65 miles southeast of Toledo.