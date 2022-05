Paramount+ has revealed that Tyler Hoechlin will return for Teen Wolf The Movie. Hoechlin, now known for playing Superman on the CW's Superman & Lois, was one of the original stars of the MTV series, with Derek serving as the series' first alpha. In the Teen Wolf pilot, Derek was the mysterious werewolf who helped guide Scott (Tyler Posey) and spent most of his time lurking in the background in leather jackets. But as the series continued, Derek's tough exterior melted a bit as audiences got to see his big heart (and bigger muscles). Hoechlin appeared on the first four seasons before returning in season 6 to help give the show a proper farewell.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO