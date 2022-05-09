ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Isaac optimistic about returning for training camp

 5 days ago
When the Orlando Magic start training camp in late September, they’ll do so hoping Jonathan Isaac will be ready to return after being sidelined the last two years. Isaac seemed optimistic that he’ll be ready. “I feel great, I’m doing really good,” Isaac said during an interview with Crain & Company in April. “I know there was the whole hiccup with my right hamstring, but I feel great. I’m really looking forward to coming back next season and being able to play. I’m all good.”

Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel

Isaac continues to rehab with the hopes of returning for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL. “The biggest thing they see is games played and that you haven’t played in so long, but they don’t know the work that goes in day in and day out,” Isaac said when asked about the rehab process. “The meticulous grind of it all. It just takes time. As much as I want it to go faster, it’s just part of the process and the plan. Looking forward to coming back next season.” -via Orlando Sentinel / May 8, 2022

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a minor right hamstring injury during rehabilitation and has undergone a small surgical procedure, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. “Obviously, this was unexpected,” said Weltman. “No one will work harder than Jonathan in the goal to return for the start of next season.” Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season last week (Mar. 15). -via NBA.com / March 22, 2022

Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic forward Jonathan Isaac to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / March 15, 2022

Related
Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson aiming to open training camp on July 24

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson met with the media ahead of the team’s start of rookie minicamp this weekend. While speaking to them, he said he wants the Jags to open training camp on July 24 due to being selected for the Hall of Fame Game, which would be a little earlier than most teams. That would also be three days ahead of when they started in 2021 (July 27) under former coach Urban Meyer.
Hall of Famer David Robinson to serve as Spurs' lottery representative

Hall of Famer and San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson will represent the organization at the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois, the team announced. The Spurs enter the lottery slotted ninth after finishing this season with a 34-48 record. They have a 4.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick and a 20.3% chance of jumping up into the top four. They own the highest odds of earning the ninth pick (50.7%).
Buffs in the NBA playoffs: Updates on Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White

While it was tough to watch our hometown Denver Nuggets fall to Golden State in the first round, there is still reason to watch the NBA playoffs if you’re a Colorado basketball fan. Former Buffs Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White have both reached the conference semifinals with their respective teams, and both series have been extremely close. Dinwiddie, who was lucky enough to be traded midseason from the Washington Wizards to the Dallas Mavericks, has averaged double-digit points in seven of the Mavs’ 12 playoff games so far. But after starting the first three games of round one against Utah, which...
In MVP remarks, Joel Embiid blasts Bill Simmons over Jalen Green comment

At least for the time being, the controversy over longtime NBA media member Bill Simmons attacking Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green with profane remarks isn’t going away. Days after Golden State star Draymond Green wondered why Simmons has a vote for NBA awards, which can be tied to some contract bonuses, Philadelphia star Joel Embiid shared a similar sentiment Tuesday.
