Louisiana State

Who gets a fair trial? Louisiana supreme court to decide fate of Jim Crow Jury convictions

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 10, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments to determine whether the state must grant new trials to approximately 1,500 people who were convicted under a Jim Crow-era jury practice. The practice of convictions by nonunanimous juries in Louisiana dates back to 1898. During a post-Civil War...

www.weeklycitizen.com

Comments / 1

WWL

State Supreme Court hears arguments on non-unanimous jury verdicts

NEW ORLEANS — As the Louisiana Supreme Court hears arguments on non-unanimous jury verdicts, Dottie Tardy was at a fallen officer's memorial in Metairie, remembering her son, Christopher Russell. . “He liked to make people laugh, like to make people happy,” said Tardy. The 35-year-old New Orleans Police officer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes. Louisiana – On May 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Johnson, Jr., age 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Keith Bourgeois, age 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana were indicted on May 5, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act. Johnson and Bourgeois were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(C), 846. Johnson and Bourgeois were also charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(ii), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Lawmakers Want to Give $5,500 to Struggling Students

Reading is the cornerstone of education. If you can get a hold on it early in life, the rest of your experience in school will be a lot easier. If you struggle with it - it can hamper your ability to learn anything for the rest of your life. That's the reasoning behind a new push in the Louisiana legislature to help the parents of struggling kids to get the extra instruction to bridge that gap. If a bill that just passed in the Louisiana Senate becomes a law, that help could come in the form of a $5,500 payment directly to the family.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Dire need for foster parents in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There’s a dire need for foster parents in Louisiana, especially in the greater Baton Rouge area. The National Youth Advocate Program says more than 3-thousand children across the state are in need of a home. For more information about becoming a foster parents,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Death of Child and Boyfriend Lands Louisiana Mother in Jail

In a story originally reported by the Louisiana Radio Network, we learn of the alleged careless, cold-hearted actions of a North Louisiana woman this week. Candace Gill has been arrested by Monroe Police and booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on numerous charges including two counts of manslaughter and several counts of negligent injuring.
MONROE, LA
96.5 KVKI

$450 Million Dollar State Windfall, And NONE For North Louisiana?

At the recent Revenue Estimation Conference, the state found a massive surplus of $450 million dollars. $350-million for the current fiscal year, and another $100-million for the fiscal year that starts July 1st. The Governor’s Office has some ideas on how to best spend revenue surpluses revealed Monday by the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says there are a lot of good uses for that extra money… very little of which reach above Baton Rouge. Here are some current projects that seem to be on the books:
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Lawmakers consider rolling back legislation to place 17-year-olds back in adult prisons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some lawmakers believe the key to reducing some crime is to reverse a Louisiana law that keeps 17-year-olds out of adult prisons. With the spike in crime not only here at home but across the country, several lawmakers believe this proposal would help solve the problem. Others believe it will have the opposite effect. Sen. Stewart Cathy (R) wants to roll back Louisiana’s raise the age act, preventing 17-year-olds from being placed in adult prisons.
LOUISIANA STATE
maggrand.com

Wanted Louisiana man on the run after shooting Mississippi police chief

A wanted Louisiana man is currently on the run after he allegedly shot Mississippi Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Rutledge, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, said it occurred just before 10 a.m....
WOODVILLE, MS

