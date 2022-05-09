ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 9, 2022

By elizabeth.smith
kwso.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: meat loaf, mashed cauliflower, roasted carrots and canned fruit. It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes...

kwso.org

Comments / 0

Related
kwso.org

KWSO News for Fri., May 13, 2022

The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has announced it is advertising for many positions on different committees for the Warm Springs Community. The committees are the Culture and Heritage Committee, the Education Committee, the Health & Welfare committee, the Land Use Planning committee, Range, Irrigation and Agriculture committee, the Timber committee and the Fish & Wildlife (On and Off reservation) committee. These committees do have their own qualifications and duties to serve on each and Letters of Interest and Resumes’ can be dropped off at Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by Mail to: CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Interested applicants must also submit to a criminal background check and return signed forms to the management office. Tribal Council is still reviewing Tribal Committee’s, whether they will still separate as listed, combine committee’s-pending charter, ordinance and resolution that each committee follows/directives. The full list of committee’s and their requirements will be posted in today’s news on the KWSO website. 29th TC Committee Ads – 5.11.2022.
WARM SPRINGS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy