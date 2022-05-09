ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castalia, OH

Ultralight plane crashes in Erie County, pilot sustains non-life-threatening injuries

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA3qF_0fXI3ot300

A Mini-Max Ultralight plane piloted by a 20-year-old man from Castalia crashed Saturday afternoon at the Hinde Airport in Huron Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1:53 p.m. in a field near the airport just after the plane departed. The pilot told authorities that high wind contributed to the crash and caused the plane to spin and nosedive into the field.

Troopers said the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the OSHP. The FAA was notified and the crash remains under investigation.

Related
huroninsider.com

Two hospitalized following crash at intersection of Camp and Fox road

HURON – Two individuals were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of Camp and Fox roads. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 Nissan Versa was driving east on Fox Road, while a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Camp Road. The Jeep failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and drove in front of the Nissan. The Nissan struck the Jeep, causing both vehicles to be ran off the east side of Camp Road.
HURON, OH
whbc.com

Two Seriously Injured in Fire at Berlin Lake Campground

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people suffered serious burns in a major fire over the weekend. The Portage County Fire Investigatribve Unit and the State Fire Marshal are among those investigating. This, after four camping trailers were heavily damaged in a fire at a Berlin...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain County Metroparks rangers arrest man after wild chase

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after leading Lorain Metroparks rangers on a wild chase through the park. A witness caught the crazy scene on camera and shared the video exclusively with 19 News. When Anthony Smith went to the park for his workout, he never imagined...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 injured after 4 camping trailers catch fire at Portage County campground

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are investigating after four camping trailers caught fire at the McDermott’s Lakefront Campground Sunday morning. According to the Deerfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene in the 8900 block of German Church Road just after 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the trailers when crews arrived, but […]
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting in Lorain leaves 1 dead, wounds another

LORAIN, Ohio — A 22-year-old man was killed late Tuesday and another man was wounded in a shooting at a residence just west of Elmwood Park, police say. Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 45th Place at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. Officers were told that the 22-year-old victim, Jeffery Reed of Lorain, was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital in a private vehicle.
LORAIN, OH
