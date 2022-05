Google has just announced a brand new and rather nifty Google Maps feature that will let you literally immerse yourself within the map. That's right, Google Maps will soon offer a so-called Immersive Mode in a handful of large cities around the globe. You will be able to quickly soar over a specific neighborhood or city area and quickly get a grasp what the location feels like. You will also be capable of seeing the intriguing points of interest, including landmarks, venues, restaurants, and so on. Aside from preparing for a trip or simply discovering hidden local gems, Immersive Mode will let you literally plunge into a neighborhood. As the virtual crow flies, that is.

