LVMPD says suspect stabbed victim near East Las Vegas

On May 6 around 5:30 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch said they received a report of a man being stabbed at an RV park located near the area of 4700 block of Boulder Highway.

Responding officers said they located a man suffering from a stabbed wound. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section reportedly indicates the victim was involved in an argument with 55-year-old Charles Meeks. The argument escalated to a physical altercation that resulted with Meeks stabbing the victim.

Officers said they located Meeks and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to CCDC where he was booked for Open Murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .