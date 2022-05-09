ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD says suspect stabbed victim near East Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUYl0_0fXI25PW00

On May 6 around 5:30 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch said they received a report of a man being stabbed at an RV park located near the area of 4700 block of Boulder Highway.

Responding officers said they located a man suffering from a stabbed wound. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section reportedly indicates the victim was involved in an argument with 55-year-old Charles Meeks. The argument escalated to a physical altercation that resulted with Meeks stabbing the victim.

Officers said they located Meeks and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to CCDC where he was booked for Open Murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Central Las Vegas Dotty's manager dead after purse robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide that took place in a parking lot in the central valley Wednesday evening. At approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to 6142 W Flamingo after reports of a robbery in the Dotty's at that location. Police arrived to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 arrested in connection with Las Vegas retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in connection with a retail theft ring. Michael Hunter, Jason Collins and Antoinette Loccisano face multiple charges of organized retail theft and burglay. According to police, between Sept. 4-Oct. 26 2021, Lowe’s Warehouses were victim “no less” than 17 times to an organized theft scheme, an arrest report said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Near East#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Sunrise Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Las Vegas casino manager killed when run over by purse thief

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say the manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man who was fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron. Lt. Ray Spencer said the manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he went...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jessica Rabbit

Nevada candidate arrested for robbery charges

bank robberyImage by USA-Reiseblogger from Pixabay. According to court and jail records, a candidate for the Nevada Assembly has been arrested for attempted robbery. La Juana Clark is the up-and-coming Democratic contender running against the current officeholder Selena Torres in Assembly District 3, located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Casino manager killed when run over by man who stole purse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron playing a video poker machine, Las police said. The manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Trial set for Brandon Toesland accused of killing 4-year-old boy

FOX5 Special Report: No Kidding: More families brought children on Las Vegas vacations. The Entertainment Capital of the World has been a draw for families with children during the pandemic, and hospitality insiders have differing opinions on whether tourists with little ones will keep flocking to Las Vegas. Homeowners near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead, suspect in custody after stabbing at Las Vegas RV park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) investigated an altercation that resulted in one man dead and another in custody Friday evening. LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a man being stabbed at a Las Vegas RV park located near the area of 4700 block of Boulder Highway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy