What drivers said at Darlington

By Zach Sturniolo
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what drivers had to say after Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway:. Joey Logano — Winner: “Just an incredible race there at the end with William (Byron). I don’t know if he meant to get into me and fence me, but he did and at that point I felt...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Harrison Burton on Joey Logano's move at Darlington

Some of the post-Darlington chatter has centered around whether Joey Logano’s move will influence the way others race at the finish. Rookie driver Harrison Burton says a lot of drivers already know how far they are willing to go for a win.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Why Ricky Rudd's Hot Victory Celebration at Martinsville in '98 Was One for the Ages

Over NASCAR’s past quarter-century, few victory-lane celebrations can match the one at Martinsville Speedway Sept. 27, 1998. And that’s a good thing. Ricky Rudd won the NAPA 500, leading the final 96 laps and outrunning Jeff Gordon by a half-second at the finish. The overlapping story of that win is that it came on one of the most oppressive weather days in NASCAR’s modern era. Temperatures for the afternoon race reached into the mid-90s, meaning drivers in the tight confines of the race cars were wrestling with numbers closer to 140 degrees.
MOTORSPORTS
State
Kansas State
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is ready for a stacked weekend of racing. Friday won’t feature any on-track action, but Saturday’s schedule is packed, highlighted by races for the ARCA Menards Series and Camping World Truck Series. The Cup race is Sunday. Kansas weekend weather. Friday: Scattered thunderstorms, potentially severe, high...
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: NASCAR Cup Series cautions on the rise

We’re one-third of the way into the NASCAR Cup Series season, and we’ve run every type of track we’ll visit this year. Twelve races in also means we’ve accumulated enough data to start examining trends. The trend that caught my eye is the high number of...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas

NASCAR returns to a 1.5-mile oval this weekend with a trip to Kansas Speedway. Kansas marks the second traditional mile-and-a-half track on the Cup schedule. Las Vegas hosted the first in March followed by a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which was reconfigured and now features the sport’s superspeedway rules package.
KANSAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Welcome Second Child, Lennix Key, After Years Of Struggling With Infertility

A huge congratulations are in order for the Busch’s. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, welcomed a beautiful baby girl yesterday. Lennix Key Busch came into the world at 20 inches, weighing a healthy 6.1 oz. Samantha posted a few newborn photos on her Instagram page, saying how excited and overjoyed they are with the birth of their daughter: “Lennix Key Busch. May 10, 2022, 5:12 am, 6.1 oz 20 in. We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with […] The post NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Welcome Second Child, Lennix Key, After Years Of Struggling With Infertility first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Racing News

Kansas Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, Kansas. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host to the NASCAR Cup Series. View the Kansas Speedway qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from last week. -Fastest lap from last...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Racing News

Matt Crafton wins appeal of NASCAR disqualification

Matt Crafton was disqualified in post-race inspection at Darlington Raceway. It’s something like a shooting star moment. It’s not very often that a penalty is overturned but in this case, ThorsSport Racing has won their appeal. Last Friday, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded under the lights in Darlington,...
DARLINGTON, SC
NBC Sports

Appeals panel overturns Matt Crafton’s Darlington disqualification

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel overturned a disqualification issued to Matt Crafton on Thursday following his fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway on May 6. Crafton’s No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota was disqualified after NASCAR officials deemed the vehicle was too low in the front, violating Section 14.17.3.2.1.2.A Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states the truck must measure at a minimum height of 5.5 inches. The team was stripped of its fifth-place finish and stage points and was credited with last place.
MOTORSPORTS
WLTX.com

Expectations have been raised for NASCAR's Jordan Anderson

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A year ago, Jordan Anderson's rookie season as an owner in the XFinity Series looked like it might be his last. One rain storm in Daytona wiped out qualifying for the season opener at Daytona. With no points to fall back on and with no qualifying sessions unitl a few months down the road, Jordan's team was on the sidelines for the first 10 races of the season.
DARLINGTON, SC

