Plans already started for county fair

NORWALK — It's never too early to be thinking about the Huron County Fair.

Especially if you are fair president Bob Morgan.

The fair was in the news last week when commissioners talked about repairs needed on the grandstands.

"It's just the grandstands have some beams that need some repair on them," Morgan said. "We are going through the commissioners and we are going to pay for it. Janotta & Herner is going to do it if we get the OK from the commissioners."

Morgan said it will cost "just shy of $50,000 and they can get it done before the fair. If you don't have a grandstand at the fair, you're in trouble."

The grandstand was build in 1962, also by Janotta & Herner, Morgan said.

"I said 'do you suppose it is still under warranty?'" he said with a laugh. "I don't think so. It is still in pretty good shape.

"All of the upper structure is fine," he added. "It's mostly the beams that hold the walkway up. There are 13 of them. They are going to replace six or seven of them and clean up the others. They should be good in another 60 years."

There has been changes made to the fairgrounds, namely woods have been cleared out on the north side.

"We bought that seven-some acres a couple of years ago from Fred Downey and we have cleared it off," Morgan said. "That is all we have ... we are locked in. I wish they would have bought it all the way to Norwood (Avenue) when they bought the west parking lot. I asked somebody why ... they said they didn't need it. At the time they had all they needed ... I wish they would have had a crystal ball."

Morgan said the seven acres gives the fair a little more room for parking.

"Especially since we took out the spots last year for the campers," he said. "That was a good move for us. Every one of the camp sites was filled, and campers bring in a lot of money."

Morgan said it may be a couple of years before the cleared land will be ready for parking, "unless we get a lot of dry weather between now and the start of the fair."

A group is raising money to build a new barn, but that is a ways off, Morgan said.

This is a letter sent out last year to many area businesses, farmers and fair supporters:

Dear Friend and Agricultural Community Supporter,

To those who have grown up within the agricultural community, the Feichtner name is no stranger. 2021 has brought unimaginable losses to this family. In October, the world tragically lost 16-year-old Own Feichtner and Ohio lost a young agriculture enthusiast. Owen was a sophomore at South Central High School whom many looked up to. He was very involved in 4-H, FFA and basketball. There has been no question the impact Owen made on so many in such a short amount of time.

Earlier in the same day as Owen's accident, his grandmother Donna had passed away. In addition, while Owen was exhibiting cattle at the Ohio Beef Expo in March of 2021, he received the news that his grandfather, John, had passed away. Three lives, in such a short time, that shared much more than just a name. The Feichtners have been engaged in the farming community for generations. They have cultivated a legacy in the livestock industry that so many are determined to carry on. Thinking back over the life of these three incredible individuals, there is no better way to honor them than to build a new swine barn at the fair they knew and loved.

This project was initially started when Owen and his brother Nash, dedicated their winnings from the premium auction at the Huron County Fair to start a building fund in memory of their grandpa. It will be a great honor to continue their vision with your support. With the help of many within the county, plans have been drawn up to build a new swine barn in their memory.

Included in the plans for this new facility are two phases. Although ambitious, Phase 1 is planned to be completed for use at the 2022 Huron County Fair. It includes a 60' X 200' barn in the existing location of the swine barn. Within the structure you will find new pens, a show ring and 2 sets of wash racks. Total estimated cost for the first phase of this project is $400,000.

Upon the completion of Phase 1, we will work to finish honoring the Feichtner legacy and begin to draw up plans for Phase 2. When talking with the Feichtner family, it was clear the kind of facilities Owen always looked forward to when showing. ...They weren't just show barns, they were show complexes. That is exactly what we are hoping to create with Phase 2! This includes a 40' X 200' addition to add capacity to the building for more species to enjoy as well as the potential to host jackpot shows throughout the year. More to come on this as plans are developed.

Our ask of the community:

We are looking for sponsorships to make this vision obtainable. In order to have the project completed by fair, we need to break ground shortly after the first of the year.

The group missed its deadline for this year, but Morgan said the project is still alive and moving forward.

"It's going to be a big, nice barn if they can pull it off," Morgan said. "It will be a hell of a good thing. There are a lot of people working on it.

"They are looking at a 100 by 200 building. It is going to be a lot. It will be a nice addition to the place and it will be a nice, centralized stage. Still in the infancy stage."

Plans shaping up for this year's fair, set for Aug. 15-20.

"It is going to start ready or not," Morgan said. "We are going to have another Christian rock band on Tuesday night. It worked out well for us."

Here is the tentative grandstand schedule:

Monday — Pig scramble (kids catch a pig and keep it)

Tuesday — Christian rock band

Wednesday — OSTPA tractor pull

Thursday — Motocross

Friday — Rough Truck

Saturday — Demolition Derby

"We are sitting pretty good," Morgan said. "We have had a couple of tough years. The $50,000 the state gave us in 2020 and last year helped. The numbers are up, but they are still not up to pre-pandemic.

"The 4-H numbers are coming back. The last two years we made the best with what we could ... the best of a bad situation. I hope it is over."