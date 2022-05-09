ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk Reflector

Plans already started for county fair

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cF3YW_0fXHzZZ400

NORWALK — It's never too early to be thinking about the Huron County Fair.

Especially if you are fair president Bob Morgan.

The fair was in the news last week when commissioners talked about repairs needed on the grandstands.

"It's just the grandstands have some beams that need some repair on them," Morgan said. "We are going through the commissioners and we are going to pay for it. Janotta & Herner is going to do it if we get the OK from the commissioners."

Morgan said it will cost "just shy of $50,000 and they can get it done before the fair. If you don't have a grandstand at the fair, you're in trouble."

The grandstand was build in 1962, also by Janotta & Herner, Morgan said.

"I said 'do you suppose it is still under warranty?'" he said with a laugh. "I don't think so. It is still in pretty good shape.

"All of the upper structure is fine," he added. "It's mostly the beams that hold the walkway up. There are 13 of them. They are going to replace six or seven of them and clean up the others. They should be good in another 60 years."

There has been changes made to the fairgrounds, namely woods have been cleared out on the north side.

"We bought that seven-some acres a couple of years ago from Fred Downey and we have cleared it off," Morgan said. "That is all we have ... we are locked in. I wish they would have bought it all the way to Norwood (Avenue) when they bought the west parking lot. I asked somebody why ... they said they didn't need it. At the time they had all they needed ... I wish they would have had a crystal ball."

Morgan said the seven acres gives the fair a little more room for parking.

"Especially since we took out the spots last year for the campers," he said. "That was a good move for us. Every one of the camp sites was filled, and campers bring in a lot of money."

Morgan said it may be a couple of years before the cleared land will be ready for parking, "unless we get a lot of dry weather between now and the start of the fair."

A group is raising money to build a new barn, but that is a ways off, Morgan said.

This is a letter sent out last year to many area businesses, farmers and fair supporters:

Dear Friend and Agricultural Community Supporter,

To those who have grown up within the agricultural community, the Feichtner name is no stranger. 2021 has brought unimaginable losses to this family. In October, the world tragically lost 16-year-old Own Feichtner and Ohio lost a young agriculture enthusiast. Owen was a sophomore at South Central High School whom many looked up to. He was very involved in 4-H, FFA and basketball. There has been no question the impact Owen made on so many in such a short amount of time.

Earlier in the same day as Owen's accident, his grandmother Donna had passed away. In addition, while Owen was exhibiting cattle at the Ohio Beef Expo in March of 2021, he received the news that his grandfather, John, had passed away. Three lives, in such a short time, that shared much more than just a name. The Feichtners have been engaged in the farming community for generations. They have cultivated a legacy in the livestock industry that so many are determined to carry on. Thinking back over the life of these three incredible individuals, there is no better way to honor them than to build a new swine barn at the fair they knew and loved.

This project was initially started when Owen and his brother Nash, dedicated their winnings from the premium auction at the Huron County Fair to start a building fund in memory of their grandpa. It will be a great honor to continue their vision with your support. With the help of many within the county, plans have been drawn up to build a new swine barn in their memory.

Included in the plans for this new facility are two phases. Although ambitious, Phase 1 is planned to be completed for use at the 2022 Huron County Fair. It includes a 60' X 200' barn in the existing location of the swine barn. Within the structure you will find new pens, a show ring and 2 sets of wash racks. Total estimated cost for the first phase of this project is $400,000.

Upon the completion of Phase 1, we will work to finish honoring the Feichtner legacy and begin to draw up plans for Phase 2. When talking with the Feichtner family, it was clear the kind of facilities Owen always looked forward to when showing. ...They weren't just show barns, they were show complexes. That is exactly what we are hoping to create with Phase 2! This includes a 40' X 200' addition to add capacity to the building for more species to enjoy as well as the potential to host jackpot shows throughout the year. More to come on this as plans are developed.

Our ask of the community:

We are looking for sponsorships to make this vision obtainable. In order to have the project completed by fair, we need to break ground shortly after the first of the year.

The group missed its deadline for this year, but Morgan said the project is still alive and moving forward.

"It's going to be a big, nice barn if they can pull it off," Morgan said. "It will be a hell of a good thing. There are a lot of people working on it.

"They are looking at a 100 by 200 building. It is going to be a lot. It will be a nice addition to the place and it will be a nice, centralized stage. Still in the infancy stage."

Plans shaping up for this year's fair, set for Aug. 15-20.

"It is going to start ready or not," Morgan said. "We are going to have another Christian rock band on Tuesday night. It worked out well for us."

Here is the tentative grandstand schedule:

Monday — Pig scramble (kids catch a pig and keep it)

Tuesday — Christian rock band

Wednesday — OSTPA tractor pull

Thursday — Motocross

Friday — Rough Truck

Saturday — Demolition Derby

"We are sitting pretty good," Morgan said. "We have had a couple of tough years. The $50,000 the state gave us in 2020 and last year helped. The numbers are up, but they are still not up to pre-pandemic.

"The 4-H numbers are coming back. The last two years we made the best with what we could ... the best of a bad situation. I hope it is over."

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

NECIC director ensures housing study leader sees all of Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Deanna West-Torrence made sure Michael Webb saw all of Mansfield when the housing study expert was here on Friday. In fact, the founder and CEO of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative drove the van taking him around the city. Webb was here for an initial visit with...
MANSFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Invasive worm found in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension service reports that a homeowner in Trumbull County discovered an invasive worm on their lawn last week. The Hammerhead worm not only eats native earthworms which are a benefit to soil, but the Extension Service also says there have been reports that some people are sensitive to the mucus they secrete.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Nine additional CWD-positive deer are confirmed in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed nine additional wild white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northern Marion and southern Wyandot counties. Five were bucks, and four were does. Testing was performed on hunter-harvested deer during the 2021-22 season, as...
MARION, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Demolition Derby#Pig#Barns#Agriculture#Urban Construction#Norwalk#The Huron County Fair#Janotta Herner
sciotopost.com

Easy Riders Relocates Out of Ross County, but Still a Ohio Event

OHIO – After over 30 years of calling Ross County Home Easy Riders will make a move to another location in Ohio for their 2022 event. Last year Ross County Agricultural society chose to cut ties with the yearly event after what they described as, “a life-threatening situation.” Ross County Sheriff told the society that they would not provide security services during another Easyrider event.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Half Staff: Why flags are being lowered in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that flags be lowered across the state, the same day Biden marked that over one million people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. All flags of the United States and flags of the State of Ohio are to be flown at half […]
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

Lorain site of May 13 OVI checkpoint

The Lorain County OVI Task Force announced May 12 that an OVI checkpoint will take place the evening of May 13 in the city of Lorain. Officials from the OVI Task Force will announce the location of the checkpoint May 13, according to a news release. So far in 2022,...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

New bill looks to give Ohioans, not investors, first chance to buy a home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Across the country and in the state of Ohio the housing market has seen incredibly high prices. That has meant many people are priced out of homes, with the only ones able to make purchases are investors who will purchase a foreclosed home and then rent it out. This is something that has been profitable for businesses but created tough situations for people living in these areas.
OHIO STATE
News-Herald.com

Bella Donna Salon and Spa receives funds from Painesville to make improvements

Bella Donna Salon and Spa received a $25,000 Community Development Block Grant as part of the City of Painesville’s campaign to assist local businesses. Painesville allocated $200,000 it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and $65,000 given out by the Lake County commissioners to provide businesses and property owners funds to reinvest in the Painesville community.
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Online voters pick favorite pizza shops in Lake County

In April, the Lake County commissioners and Treasurer’s Office held an online contest for the favorite pizza shops in Lake County. “We received many wonderful comments about the restaurants and specialty pizzas throughout the county,” a release from the Treasurer’s Office stated. ” In all, nearly 450 votes were cast.”
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Cars, motorcycles, collectibles, guns, and misc.

Absolute Online Timed Auction. Internet bidding only, through Proxibid. Auction location is 12158 Greenwich Rd. Homerville, OH 44235. See full auction catalog and pictures online at www.proxibid.com/rdfarnsworth. Preview Date: Monday, May 16 from 5 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. Pickup/Removal Date: Wednesday, May 18 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. This...
HOMERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Pickle Festival coming to Ohio this summer

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A Pickle Festival is coming to Ohio this summer. The festival will be hosted at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. Here's the list of vendors that will be attending so far: Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Brad to Go. Chuy's, Dewey's, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty's, Mr....
MIAMISBURG, OH
Farm and Dairy

How to plant wildflowers in Ohio

Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced its native plant sale will be running through June 13. Native plant varieties for shade and sunny locations and different soil types are being offered. Anyone interested can find butterfly and moth host plants, plants that attract pollinators, hummingbird plants, showy and bright plants, plants with colorful fall foliage and even water-loving varieties.
STARK COUNTY, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician charged in $8.4M Medicare fraud

Ohio physician Ankita Singh, MD, was charged with fraudulently billing Medicare $8.4 million for unnecessary supplies and equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said May 12. From June 2018 through May 2021, Dr. Singh, 39, who practiced in Maumee and Toledo, allegedly billed Medicare for medical equipment, prosthetics and supplies that were medically unnecessary.
JUSTICE, IL
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
186
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy