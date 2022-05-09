ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albright, WV

Cheat River Festival returns for a weekend of kayaking and fun

By Alex Bunn
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EH3US_0fXHyZfh00

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – Kayaking, music, camping, food, art, educational flora and fauna talks, a 5K and more took place earlier this weekend at the annual Cheat River Festival.

The family-friendly event was started to raise awareness for cleaning up the Cheat River after years of acid mine drainage pollution in the 1970s.

Lisa Maraffa, Friends of the Cheat Program Assistant and Events Producer, said you can’t find weekends like this anywhere else and is proud to be part of the organization.

“Since we formed in about 1994 or so, we have gone from a completely dead, orange river that would sting your eyes when you would try to boat in it, to we have fisheries that are successful. There’s boating and recreation and it’s come back 10-fold,” said Maraffa.

WV Blackberry Festival comes to an end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6kSK_0fXHyZfh00
Cheat River Festival 2022

This year’s Down River Race was canceled for the first time due to heavy rainfall, but the mud did not stop everyone from having a great time. Even with the rain, the campground saw around 3,000 guests. The tradition was welcome after having to cancel Cheat Fest these past years due to COVID-19.

Cheat Fest takes place the first weekend of May every year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
morgantownmag.com

Getting on the Mon: Gearing Up

Not many years ago, coal barges made the Monongahela River feel more industrial than recreational. But today, industrial traffic is sparse—leaving us with a vast flatwater playground that’s convenient for everything from a lunch-hour nature break to a day-long excursion. All you need is a boat and a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible Sunday night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse. Let that long phrase sink in. That’s what we are going to be seeing Sunday night into Monday morning across north-central West Virginia. The partial eclipse begins at 9:32 PM ET as the total eclipse starts at 11:29 PM. It reaches its maximum at 12:12 […]
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albright, WV
WBOY 12 News

Weekend Outlook: May 14 & 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do. Here is a list of some of the things going […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

FSU hosts Shrek The Musical Junior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts kicked off its production of Shrek The Musical Junior in the Wallman Hall Theatre Thursday. The musical was originally scheduled to take place in the Spring of 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first in-person musical on stage at […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Operation Welcome Home hosts agriculture workshop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Operation Welcome home hosted a free workshop Thursday for veterans and community members who are interested in learning about the business of agriculture. In collaboration with West Virginia University Extension Service attendees were able to learn about high tunnel irrigation as well as crop planting. Attendees were able to get their hands […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Cheat River#Kayaking#Art#Orange River#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

West Virginia Lucky Bears

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in West Virginia

West Virginia is renowned for its natural beauty, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. In the winter, visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding at one of the many resorts in the state. In the spring and summer, there are countless hiking and camping destinations, as well as opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. And in the fall, the state's forests come alive with color, making it a popular destination for leaf-peeping. No matter what time of year it is, West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise.
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: The Smokehouse

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits The Smokehouse at Blackwater Falls. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

“They just don’t care,” Fish Creek Road resident begs for help

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Helpless, frustrated, and burned out. That describes how one Marshall County resident feels about his ongoing property disaster.    Imagine begging for help for 14 years, that is exactly what William Zervos Jr. says he has been doing.   Zervos lives deep in the mountains of Marshall County and has lived on Fish Creek Road since […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy