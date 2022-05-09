ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man shot, killed at gas station in northeast valley

By David Denk
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot to death at a gas station Saturday evening and police are looking for the suspect.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard at a gas station on E. Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road around 10:34 p.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The man was taken to UMC Trauma and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said the man was involved in an argument with another man and during that argument, the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing from the scene.

The identification and cause of death of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

