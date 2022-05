SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After 45 years of serving thousands of seniors hot meals at the Live Oak Senior Center, Meals on Wheels has to move from its Capitola Road location. The Live Oak School District says the building isn't safe. The district's board voted last month that it will not fund repairs for the building, leaving Meals on Wheels just a few months to figure out what to do next.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO