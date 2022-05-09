ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drnZ8_0fXHxJl600

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Arson investigators were probing a fire Sunday inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside the building.

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday was suspicious in nature. No one was injured, and officials were still working to determine how much damage the fire caused.

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RV9Ox_0fXHxJl600
    Damage is seen in the interior of Madison’s Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14psi9_0fXHxJl600
    Threatening graffiti which reads “A 1312” is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jo8ZD_0fXHxJl600
    The Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis. are seen on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat against us” given that it happened just a few days after a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked suggesting the court may soon overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in this country. She said people could have been hurt if they had been working in the office at the time.

“This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life,” Appling said.

Wisconsin politicians, including Democratic Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, swiftly criticized the vandalism Sunday.

LIST: Companies covering abortion travel costs for employees

“This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all,” Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson also denounced the vandalism.

“I am committed to protecting women’s rights – but we must do it the right way,” Nelson said. “Violence and destruction are not the answer. I’m glad no one was hurt.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Man wanted out of state arrested in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a wanted man from out of state. 47-year-old Todd Allen Wangler was arrested around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. This comes after the Sheriff’s Office announced early Thursday morning that the search for Wangler was suspended. Authorities were previously searching for Wangler Wednesday […]
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Former Border Patrol employee pleads guilty to striking Honduran teen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former employee with Border Patrol has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager. Gregson Martinez, 28, was accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran citizen, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Martinez was working as a Border Patrol processing coordinator at the […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Gun Safety: ‘Parents lock your guns away’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – According to “Accidental Gun Statistics”, over 4-million children live in a home with at least one unloaded or unlocked gun, which can lead to tragedy. “Parents lock your guns away. Lock them up, put them away, you can’t leave them around and assume that the child is never gone to […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Arson#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Ap#Wisconsin Family Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

Lane Carter endorsed for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brian Dunn, City of San Angelo retired Fire Chief, has served our community for 21 years. In these 21 years, Dunn has felt that some council members have stood out among the rest as proponents of public safety, Lane Carter being one of them. Dunn said: “As a council member, he […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

1 injured in Midland County chemical fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A chemical fire in Midland County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night. YourBasin.Com is working to confirm the name of the business, along the N. I-20 Service Rd. by mile marker 148, on the border of Midland and Martin Counties. Around 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday, fire departments across […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Search underway for TDCJ inmate who wrecked stolen bus

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate who stole a TDCJ bus and wrecked it. The accident occurred two miles west of Centerville, off of Highway 7. The suspect is wearing a white Texas Department of Criminal Justice jumpsuit. Multiple […]
LEON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy