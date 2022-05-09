ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toro, France rally Mariners past Rays 2-1 to stop slide

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Ty France singled home the winning run in the 10th and the Seattle...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Idaho8.com

Traded back and forth, Ford learns to live out of suitcase

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Ford has learned to travel light — and quickly. Since the start of the season, the 29-year-old first baseman has played for Tacoma, San Francisco and Sacramento. Traded from Seattle to the Giants on April 30, he was dealt back to the Mariners on Thursday. He found his way to Citi Field, batting seventh for the Mariners as the designated hitter in a series opener at the New York Mets. He hit .317 in 10 games at Tacoma, then was dealt to the Giants and had a two-run single off Washington’s Steve Cishek in his lone big league game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho8.com

Overton gets 1st win, Reds beat Pirates 4-0 for 1st shutout

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds’ first shutout of the season, a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Overton allowed three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls. Luis Cessa got five straight outs, and Art Warren finished. Cincinnati has the worst record in the major leagues at 8-24; the Reds are 3-1 against Pirates and 5-23 against other teams.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Stanton homers twice as Yankees beat White Sox 15-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in six runs, and the New York Yankees used a seven-run eighth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 15-7 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also connected for major league-leading New York in the opener of an eight-game trip. Judge had four RBIs and Donaldson drove in three runs. Led by its relentless lineup, New York won for the 16th time in 18 games. Stanton and Co. are off to the franchise’s best start since the Yankees also opened 23-8 in 2003.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Phillies score 2 runs in 9th inning, hold off Dodgers 9-7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs, the Philadelphia Phillies pushed two runs across in the ninth inning after squandering a six-run lead and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. The Phillies saw their 7-1 lead evaporate after the Dodgers used a four-run eighth to tie the game 7-all. In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run on a wild pitch by reliever Daniel Hudson with the bases loaded. Harper then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Hudson (1-3) took the loss. Johan Comargo also homered for the Phillies. Andrew Bellatti (1-0) worked 2/3 of a inning and picked up the win. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Cleveland Guardians place slugger Naylor on COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak. Cleveland’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis was slated to run the team at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols. Naylor is the only Guardians player to land on the COVID-19 list at the moment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved “bye bye” to the Philly crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6. The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge. Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can’t believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season. He did not mess around and scored 14 points in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control. Joel Embiid scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.
MIAMI, FL
Idaho8.com

Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in the first overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and force a Game 7 in the first round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals. Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second time in three nights and trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years. Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.
TAMPA, FL
Idaho8.com

Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL’s second round

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. The Blues have met the Avalanche in the playoffs twice before, losing both matchups, including getting swept in the first round last season. St. Louis lost Nicky Leddy, Robert Bortuzzo and Torey Krug to injuries in the first three games of the opening round. Leddy and Bortuzzo returned for Game 5, but Krug (lower-body injury) remains day to day. The injuries prompted the coaching staff to employ a starting lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the final three games against Minnesota.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Idaho8.com

Wild face offseason after yet another early ouster

The Minnesota Wild are once again taking the empty achievement of a stellar regular season into the summer. The early exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs is an exasperatingly familiar experience for one of the NHL’s strongest fan bases. The Wild lost in six games in the first round to the St. Louis Blues despite having the extra home game. They haven’t advanced in the playoffs since 2015. General manager Bill Guerin faces several difficult decisions trying to build the roster around star Kirill Kaprizov.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Padres sign Robinson Canó, plan to use him off the bench

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter. The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum. Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Hearn pitches 1-hit ball for 5 innings, Texas beats Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Hearn allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings, Brad Miller homered and the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Royals’ first hit literally was off Hearn. Michael A. Taylor sent a liner up the middle off the pitcher’s leg that continued to the left of second base and into left field with two out in the second inning. Hearn walked three and struck out five. Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth, retiring Whit Merrifield on a grounder with two runners on base, for his sixth save in six opportunities.
ARLINGTON, TX

