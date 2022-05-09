ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

AP source: Kings hire Mike Brown as new coach

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

A person familiar with the decision says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Heat reach East finals, with Max Strus playing a key role

Max Strus probably couldn’t have envisioned this. Division II player when he started college. Ended up at DePaul and went undrafted. Bounced around a couple of summer leagues. Went to training camp with Boston and didn’t make the team. Signed two-way contracts with three different franchises. Spent time in the G League. Played all of six minutes as a rookie in the NBA two seasons ago. And now, he’s a starter on a team going to the Eastern Conference finals. For the ninth time overall, and for the sixth time in the last 12 seasons, the Miami Heat are in the NBA’s Final Four.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved “bye bye” to the Philly crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6. The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge. Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can’t believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season. He did not mess around and scored 14 points in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control. Joel Embiid scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nba History#Nba Finals#Ap Sports#The Sacramento Kings#Golden State#Espn#The Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers
Idaho8.com

Malik Willis, Titans coach dismiss Tannehill’s mentor remark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie quarterback Malik Willis says his new teammate Ryan Tannehill is a good dude. Titans coach Mike Vrabel then dismissed any lingering issue over his veteran pointing out the obvious. Tannehill is the Titans’ starting quarterback. Tannehill is not a mentor or a coach. Vrabel says Tannehill’s job is to help the Titans win a bunch of games. Tannehill ticked off people May 3 saying he didn’t think it was his job to mentor Willis. The third-round draft pick out of Liberty says he went to Tannehill’s house with other players for dinner this week. Willis says he “chopped it up” with Tannehill.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho8.com

Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle

To the Super Bowl winner goes the spoils of opening the entire schedule at home. So the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Sept. 8, to begin the 2022 season. It’s a juicy matchup of the team generally considered the title favorite by oddsmakers in the Bills traveling to SoFi Stadium, where the Rams won the championship over Cincinnati in February.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Ex-coach wins appeal over defamation claims against ESPN

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court has reinstated a lawsuit against ESPN by a former college gymnastics coach at Central Michigan University. Jerry Reighard claims he was defamed on Twitter by an ESPN reporter linking him to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar and a controversial coach. The appeals court found a lack of “minimal due diligence” by investigative reporter Dan Murphy when he referred to Reighard on Twitter in 2019. A judge ruled in favor of ESPN, saying the tweets were substantially true. But the appeals court says a jury should sort out what happened. ESPN says it will appeal.
DETROIT, MI
Idaho8.com

AP source: Bauer’s appeal of suspension to begin May 23

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the hearing has told The Associated Press that Trevor Bauer’s arbitration appeal of his two-year suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been scheduled to start May 23. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the date was not announced. The appeal will be heard by a three-person panel chaired by an independent arbitrator. It will include one representative each from MLB and the players’ association. Bauer was suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29, a penalty that if unchanged will cost the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher just over $60 million of his $102 million, three-year contract.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Phillies score 2 runs in 9th inning, hold off Dodgers 9-7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs, the Philadelphia Phillies pushed two runs across in the ninth inning after squandering a six-run lead and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. The Phillies saw their 7-1 lead evaporate after the Dodgers used a four-run eighth to tie the game 7-all. In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run on a wild pitch by reliever Daniel Hudson with the bases loaded. Harper then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Hudson (1-3) took the loss. Johan Comargo also homered for the Phillies. Andrew Bellatti (1-0) worked 2/3 of a inning and picked up the win. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Panthers’ Corral has ‘big chip’ on shoulder after draft fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Corral’s unexpected fall to the third round of the NFL draft has left the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback with a good bit of motivation as he begins his professional career. Corral said he already had a chip on his shoulder but now it’s “even bigger.” The former Mississippi QB said he has no explanation for the freefall. Corral addressed an NFL Network report that attributed his free fall to “alcohol and related issues” from his past. He said he doesn’t know where that came from and it was the first time he’s heard of it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Cleveland Guardians place slugger Naylor on COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak. Cleveland’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis was slated to run the team at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols. Naylor is the only Guardians player to land on the COVID-19 list at the moment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Padres sign Robinson Canó, plan to use him off the bench

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter. The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum. Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Bruins back home, beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force 7th game

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Boston Bruins past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game. Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots for Boston. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes. Carolina has won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6. The home team has won all six games in the series so far. Carolina will host Game 7 on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Shannon Boxx heads into Soccer Hall of Fame as role model

Shannon Boxx played in 195 games for the United States, most in the history of the national team for a Black woman. Next week the defensive midfielder will be enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, joining a class that includes former men’s national team star Clint Dempsey. Boxx played during a time when the national team was predominately white. At the 2015 Women’s World Cup, just three U.S. players were women of color. She was aware her presence on the field as a biracial woman sent a message to girls just like her.
FRISCO, TX
Idaho8.com

Overton gets 1st win, Reds beat Pirates 4-0 for 1st shutout

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds’ first shutout of the season, a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Overton allowed three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls. Luis Cessa got five straight outs, and Art Warren finished. Cincinnati has the worst record in the major leagues at 8-24; the Reds are 3-1 against Pirates and 5-23 against other teams.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Chargers hoping Spiller can provide depth at running back

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are set with Austin Ekeler as their lead running back. Trying to find a dependable backup has been a work in progress the last two seasons. With recent draft picks Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree struggling to adjust to the NFL, and Justin Jackson a free agent, the Chargers are hoping fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller can come in and provide a boost. Spiller was on the practice field Friday for the start of rookie minicamp. Most of his time was spent in individual drills with running backs coach Derrick Foster.
COSTA MESA, CA
Idaho8.com

Stanton homers twice as Yankees beat White Sox 15-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in six runs, and the New York Yankees used a seven-run eighth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 15-7 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also connected for major league-leading New York in the opener of an eight-game trip. Judge had four RBIs and Donaldson drove in three runs. Led by its relentless lineup, New York won for the 16th time in 18 games. Stanton and Co. are off to the franchise’s best start since the Yankees also opened 23-8 in 2003.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat. There will be back-to-back-to-back seventh games on Saturday that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. There could be even more seventh games on Sunday. Three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Giant mural in downtown Milwaukee celebrates Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is featured in a mural that will give the two-time NBA MVP a larger-than-life presence over downtown Milwaukee all year long. The mural is 53½ feet high and 56½ feet wide, covering the side of a three-story building. It shows the back of Antetokounmpo in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey with his hands on his hips. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and hundreds of fans gathered for a ceremony celebrating the mural’s completion. Many of them posed for selfies in front.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy