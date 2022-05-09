ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Use Your Car’s Air Conditioner This Summer

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
It's a no-brainer to use your car's A/C system on a hot day. But here are three reasons that you...

Comments

dwayne knoll
4d ago

Well, I ain’t dead yet. When it is hot. I am blasting the AC. I love the smell of benzene in the afternoon.

Topper Thompson
4d ago

Biden Democrats EV'S will get 60 miles per Charge with Air Conditioning on! 500 to a 1000 Charges and Batteries are Shot!!!

Robert Reed
4d ago

I can give you 100-110 reasons I will absolutely use my AC.

Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit

Electric Car Brake Maintenance Has Some Unusual Steps

Internal-combustion cars are still easier to refuel on the go, but EVs have livability advantages in other areas. Besides the fuel savings and quieter interiors, an electric car usually has lower maintenance costs. However, just because they have fewer parts to maintain doesn’t mean EVs are entirely maintenance-free. And when it comes to brake maintenance, electric car owners might need to pay attention to things ICE car owners don’t often think about.
Road & Track

The Best Car Wax for Your Ride

This story was updated on March 22, 2022 to include new products and information. What's the best car wax? That depends on what you want for you and your vehicle. And that depends on the product attributes that you value in a car wax—and also on the age of your vehicle and the condition of its paint job. There are things car wax can do, and there are things car wax can’t do to improve your machine's gleam. Read on for, ahem, reflections on automotive shine—our thoughts on the best car wax for your ride.
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Expert: How to Make Your Car Unattractive to Thieves

Car theft is a scary situation. In an ever-changing and evolving world, it’s hard to know what you should or shouldn’t do to protect your car from thieves. Whether they’re after only what’s inside or the whole car itself, proper precautions are necessary to prevent theft. If you can’t park your car inside, you’re at risk essentially wherever you are. Thankfully, Reader’s Digest compiled a list of an expert’s observations on what car thieves look for so you can make your best effort to protect your car from getting stolen!
MotorBiscuit

