HOLBROOK — Hop aboard the Holbrook High softball team’s bandwagon. But beware, it’s filling up fast. Even opponents are joining the Bulldogs' pack of fans. "I’m rooting for them,” said West Bridgewater coach Mike Hyde. “They’re Division 5 so now we’re not going to play them again in the playoffs so I’m rooting for them to go all the way. They’re a good, strong school, a great town and the coach is great.”

HOLBROOK, MA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO