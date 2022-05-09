Running for Alaska Senate, Janice Lynn Park claims: ‘The unvaccinated are killing the rest of us’

Janice Lynn Park, a Democrat candidate for Senate Seat F, said on social media last week that people who are unvaccinated are “killing the rest of us.” She linked a Washington Post news story that noted that Covid deaths are no longer confined to the unvaccinated, and that the elderly still are being hit especially hard by the virus, even though they are the most vaccinated and boosted demographic in America.

The claim by Park, who is pictured at the top of this page with Democrat California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, represents a mainstream Democrat view that goes counter to what people are experiencing. A Celebrity ship docked in Seattle last week, with 100 percent of passengers and staff vaccinated for Covid, and yet hundreds of passengers tested positive for the virus. No one died, but many were inconvenienced by having to remain quarantined in hotels, even though they were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Park is among pro-vaccine politicians who are passing along what might be seen as misinformation on social media about the virus and the vaccine’s efficacy. On her campaign page, she has an entire section devoted to Covid, where she says that “pregnant people” have a 70 percent increased risk of death due to Covid, if they are symptomatic.

As of May 8, no other Democrat appears to have filed for Senate Seat F, which represents Abbott Loop and Lower Hillside in Anchorage. It’s a Senate seat that’s without an incumbent, now thati Sen. Josh Revak is running for U.S. House.

Alaska House Rep. Cal Schrage lives in the district and has indicated he’s considering it. The freshman lawmaker is an undeclared candidate who caucuses with the Democrats.