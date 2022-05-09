Two Kellogg homeowners displaced after electrical fire spreads

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire on East Lacrosse in the early morning hours on Monday resulted in four displaced residents, one of whom was transported to the hospital for injuries. The Spokane Fire Department says forensic evidence gathered after the incident is still under investigation, however arson has not been ruled out.
BLACKFOOT — A fire broke out in a detached garage on the corner of Apple Street and Wooten Way on Tuesday morning.
Most of the contents of the garage were destroyed, including some collector vehicles and stored items in the structure.
Blackfoot police and fire units were dispatched to the scene and found the structure engulfed in flames.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers not to drive around road closure barricades after one driver got stuck after going around it. The Sheriffs cited the driver of the trailer for failing to stop, a misdemeanor in Idaho. They also remind...
KAMIAH - There were no injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 12 Thursday morning, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the ICSO were called to the accident around 9:33 a.m. Thursday morning near milepost 69.5, just outside of Kamiah. The ICSO says the accident,...
An unidentified man is still unaccounted for after running from Moses Lake police earlier this week, eventually disappearing in the lake itself. Grant County Fire District 5 personnel first reported one of their pickups had been stolen from their fire station on Nelson Road around 10:00 pm Monday. At least one employee followed the truck to the Harbor Freight on East Broadway Avenue.
SPOKANE, Wash. – A North Spokane home was badly damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Spokane Fire responded to the home on 200 block of E. Lacrosse Ave., near Patrick S. Byrne Park, at about 3:20 a.m. Four people managed to escape from the home, but one of them needed to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries....
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
SPOKANE, Wash — Every 13 minutes, someone in Washington is burglarized. Throughout the pandemic, home invasions have become even more sophisticated. With police already stretched thin, the city of Spokane has turned to the COPS program to help people to avoid being a victim. “Obviously, when we out drive...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Right now, State Route 2 from Campbell to Lawson in Airway Heights is closed, in both directions, due to a structure fire. This is according to a Washington State Patrol public information officer on Twitter. Pictures taken by people close to the fire show its...
In a car accident that happened Saturday at 4:32 a.m. on Interstate 25 near Casper, three people, Dalton Foos, Justin Robles, and Abigail Helms were killed after their vehicle hit another vehicle. According to the narrative provided by Wyoming Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was heading north on I 25...
QUINCY, Wash. — State Troopers responded to a dangerous crash on WA-281 that left three people injured and two cars totaled in rural Grant County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 5 NW (White Trail Rd) in Grant County around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) of Spokane has released a report about last Friday's tornadoes in Spokane. Last updated: May 13 at 9:15 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) released an interactive map of last night's stormy weather showcasing a multitude of events, including a tornado. According...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says extra DUI emphasis patrols will be conducted today as part of the Operation Sober Handle, an initiative started by traffic safety research prosecutor (TSRP) Miriam Norman, that encourages law enforcement to pull over commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) when impairment is suspected. Recent...
POLSON, Mont. — Lake County officials say they located the body of a woman missing since Tuesday night. A man who was believed to be with her remains at large and is now suspected in her death. Deputies were searching for Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, and Tyler Uhrich, 20, of...
