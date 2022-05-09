ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Brewery hosts fundraiser for Tulsa firefighter with cancer

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BYsg_0fXHtoUz00

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and the community are coming together to support a firefighter with cancer.

Harrison Moseby, a Tulsa firefighter, was diagnosed with ‘epithelioid sarcoma’ in March.

Saturday, the Dead Armadillo Brewery renamed their ‘Tulsa Flag’ brew to ‘Tulsa’s Bravest’ from 6 to 10 p.m.

Moseby’s captain was asked what it was like to see the show of support for one of his guys.

“It does mean a lot to have everyone show up and the community show up for us, we’re always there for the community but for the community to give back to us that’s a huge deal for us.”

All proceeds went to Moseby family for medical expenses.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Thousands of volunteers gather in Tulsa to assist with the PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — 3,000 volunteers have arrived in Green Country to help PGA staff pull off the 2022 PGA Championship next week. FOX23 caught up with the volunteers Friday morning as they waited to be shuttled to Southern Hills. Lightning caused a weather delay, forcing the buses to rollout several hours later than originally scheduled.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Claremore artist offers memorial tattoos for euthanized alligator

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Oklahoma wildlife officials captured and euthanized a nearly 10 foot long alligator found in Claremore Lake last week. While officials are defending their decision to put the reptile down, community members are angry. There have been social media posts discussing holding a vigil for the alligator, and a tattoo artist in Claremore is offering memorial tattoos of the gator for $40.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa City Council hosts first ever meeting in Spanish

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council announced Thursday they plan to host the first council meeting completely in Spanish. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the auditorium of East Central High School. “At this town hall, you’ll learn about the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

A stolen Great Dane and his owner are finally reunited

TULSA, Okla. — A Great Dane who was dognapped from his owner’s north Tulsa front yard in late Feb. has just been reunited with his owner, Mauricio Leon. Leon says his Great Dane Tyson has been in Kansas City for the past few weeks. It turns out, that...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owasso family says lightning started house fire

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family said lightning hit their house and started a fire Friday morning. Owasso and Limestone fire departments put out the fire at the home near 66th Street North and 177th East Avenue in the Stone Canyon Neighborhood. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, the family...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Tulsa mechanic breaks down the wait with car repairs

TULSA, Okla. — Mechanics are still struggling to find the parts they need to repair your vehicles. At Same Day Auto Repair Tire Pros, the name stands for itself. “We see 600 to 700 cars a month at this location, and we do still try and get them out the same day,” said Justin Tucker.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Renovations of Owasso’s Funtastic Island nearing completion

OWASSO, Okla. — Contractors are working on the finishing touches for the park renovation project, Funtastic Island in Owasso. The northern part of the sports park off 116th Street closed in Aug. 2021 for the renovations. The upgrades include new playground equipment, synthetic turf, shade structures, a splash pad and expanded parking lot, according to Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department.
OWASSO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Firefighters#Back To Us#Brewery#Charity#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Bison from Bronx Zoo join herd at Osage Nation’s ranch

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Six bison have joined the Osage Nation’s herd from the Bronx Zoo. Osage Nation officials posted to social media that three male and three female bison born at the Bronx Zoo joined the nearly 200 bison at the nation’s 43,000-acre ranch this week. The...
OSAGE, OK
KRMG

Dog returns to Oklahoma family two days after being swept away by flood

HASKELL, Okla. — A family in Oklahoma has been reunited with their dog, days after it disappeared during severe storms. Elaine Hendrickson-Parry told KOKI she had been asleep on her father’s couch on May 5 when strong storms moved through Haskell, Oklahoma. When Hendrickson-Parry and her 88-year-old father,...
HASKELL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KRMG

State lawmakers involved in debate over bathrooms and gender in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — State lawmakers are involved in a heated debate over who should be allowed to use which school bathrooms in Stillwater. Students at Stillwater Public Schools have been able to use whatever bathroom aligns with the gender they identify as since 2015. Recently, there’s been board meetings and the Oklahoma Department of Education has looked into this policy.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Pet owners claim Claremore business injured their pets

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Animal Control is looking into complaints about a local groomer. In a Facebook group, some former clients and employees have said the business, Clips and Bows, has injured pets. The business’s attorney says “the social media campaign against the business is unfounded.”. The...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Tip leads Tulsa police to large gun bust

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they received a tip through Crime Stoppers that told them Richard Green was a convicted felon and had numerous firearms in his possession. TPD said their Special Investigations Division (SID) started to investigate Green and found that he had threatened...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Baby fractures skull after headstone falls on her at Detroit cemetery

DETROIT — A 10-month-old girl suffered a skull fracture on Mother’s Day when a headstone at a Detroit cemetery fell on top of her. Jessica McFadden and her family went to Gethsemane Cemetery to pay respects to her grandmother on Sunday, WJBK-TV reported. When McFadden placed her daughter, Melani McFadden, in front of the headstone for a photo opportunity, the stone fell on the child, according to the television station.
DETROIT, MI
KRMG

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
KRMG

Human remains found in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Human remains were found north of Muskogee Thursday. Officer Taylor Mills with the Muskogee Police Department said a person tending to property north of the Port of Muskogee, and just east of the Arkansas River, found the remains around 6 p.m. Police are working with...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy