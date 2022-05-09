Brewery hosts fundraiser for Tulsa firefighter with cancer

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and the community are coming together to support a firefighter with cancer.

Harrison Moseby, a Tulsa firefighter, was diagnosed with ‘epithelioid sarcoma’ in March.

Saturday, the Dead Armadillo Brewery renamed their ‘Tulsa Flag’ brew to ‘Tulsa’s Bravest’ from 6 to 10 p.m.

Moseby’s captain was asked what it was like to see the show of support for one of his guys.

“It does mean a lot to have everyone show up and the community show up for us, we’re always there for the community but for the community to give back to us that’s a huge deal for us.”

All proceeds went to Moseby family for medical expenses.

