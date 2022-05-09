Scary Hunt

My Dad an I decided to launched the boat at 6:45pm for a quick spontaneous evening trip since we saw the N/NE winds were starting to lay down (FINALLY). Fished 7ish - after sunset. First of the outgoing tide after a flood high tide with the winds and moon. Hard to get a bite the whole time until the last 20 mins of daylight left (just the wrong tide & too much water still really for this spot). Spotted a red pushing up against the grass, pitched my skitter walk 5 yards in front or so, two twitches later and the big girl slurped it straight under. 29 3/4'' sight casted red on top water doesn't happen too often. Then we got into a school of good sized jacks for the rivers managing to boat one while the rest kept popping off. Finally, ended the evening with 4 short trout as the daylight faded behind the horizon. All fish on the skitter walk. Absolutely love Top Water fishing!!!

