Scary Hunt

Hello everyone. I will be making a trip to Bimini in two weeks and am looking to get into some good fishing. We’re looking to catch some yellowfins in the channel and I want to have any piece of advice anyone could give. We’re most likely going to be taking a well full of pilchards over there but I’m curious to see if any other baits work better , such as , goggle eyes, mullet, ballyhoo, etc. I’m also a little curious about the marlin fishing all though I know it’s not as good as Costa Rica or other marlin destinations I know they tend to hang around there. If anyone could give some tips or recommendations they’d be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
