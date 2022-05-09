ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Scary Hunt

By joekat46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally made a trip to Wyoming for a much planned turkey hunt. This guy came in and didn't even gobble. Had to say...

Inshore Excitement

Been fishing inshore Florida waters ever since the late forties... Love the excitement!. Jesuit, one of the toughest, most demanding, schools in the country required many hours of study and research to earn that diploma. I graduated at the top of my class; I paid the price!. Weekends were a...
FLORIDA STATE
30 million for manatees.......

So that makes it okay, cool. You know what they call manatees in Alabama? Dear.... 30 mil is a drop in the bucket compared to getting all those septic tanks plugged and everyone on the sewer system. Nobody has the stomach for dealing with the real issue. To many people and nobody willing to pay.
ALABAMA STATE
Anglers Must Stand United Against Big Sugar

Barren flats, over a thousand dead manatees due to starvation, unchecked pollution into our local watersheds, it's time to address the “why” in the room. Barren flats, over a thousand dead manatees due to starvation, unchecked pollution into our local watersheds, it’s time to address the “why” in the room. Or the “how”. Why and how do we let this continue to happen?
FLORIDA STATE
Bass guide 60-90 mins Spring Hill

Live in Houston and fish fresh and salt here. Visiting in laws in Spring Hill this summer. We've done salt fishing years past and 12 yo son now wants to go with bass guide. any recommendations that are within 60-90 minute drive of spring hill?. thanks in advance.
SPRING HILL, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
Bimini offshore

Hello everyone. I will be making a trip to Bimini in two weeks and am looking to get into some good fishing. We’re looking to catch some yellowfins in the channel and I want to have any piece of advice anyone could give. We’re most likely going to be taking a well full of pilchards over there but I’m curious to see if any other baits work better , such as , goggle eyes, mullet, ballyhoo, etc. I’m also a little curious about the marlin fishing all though I know it’s not as good as Costa Rica or other marlin destinations I know they tend to hang around there. If anyone could give some tips or recommendations they’d be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
HOBBIES
Nassau River Evening Trip 5.10.22

My Dad an I decided to launched the boat at 6:45pm for a quick spontaneous evening trip since we saw the N/NE winds were starting to lay down (FINALLY). Fished 7ish - after sunset. First of the outgoing tide after a flood high tide with the winds and moon. Hard to get a bite the whole time until the last 20 mins of daylight left (just the wrong tide & too much water still really for this spot). Spotted a red pushing up against the grass, pitched my skitter walk 5 yards in front or so, two twitches later and the big girl slurped it straight under. 29 3/4'' sight casted red on top water doesn't happen too often. Then we got into a school of good sized jacks for the rivers managing to boat one while the rest kept popping off. Finally, ended the evening with 4 short trout as the daylight faded behind the horizon. All fish on the skitter walk. Absolutely love Top Water fishing!!!
HOBBIES
Port everglades

How is the dolphin fishing in late July early August? Never fished there that late in the year. Is there many tuna around that time? I understand everything depends on the weather. Just asking in general. Thanks.
HOBBIES
Carrabelle Offshore

The weather God finally gave us a calm day to go offshore. Ray had some 12-15” mullet he had caught and froze for bait. After 2 hour ride we arrived at his “bowl” , a mile wide area ,drop from 100’ to 125’ . Managed to put 7 nice ones in the box, many shorts, 2 over 30 , 2-3 dozen ARS released along with 2 nice gags.
ENVIRONMENT
Da Bay Area Lodge, South Andros, Bahamas

Went with two friends to Andros. One has a little fly and bonefish experience, the other has none, but fishes with me for seatrout, pompano, and ladyfish on occasion. We took Maker's Air out of Lauderdale direct to Congotown. There was a lot of pre-trip aggravation relating to getting a Bahamas Travel Visa and negative Covid tests within 72 hours, but it all went well.
LIFESTYLE
CCA / CCA Florida - Net positive or negative?

Quick Internet search didn’t pull up a concise pro / con to the groups efforts or where certain parties stand on their objectives. Without starting a giant urination fest, what’s a quick list of what’s to like and not to like? I know they were instrumental in net ban and put a lot of mullet fisherman out of business so they aren’t well thought of in commercial circles. That’s really all I know about the group.
200 Yamaha Outboard Motor For Sale

2002 Yamaha 200hp - Saltwater Series II 2 Stroke engine - 25" shaft, clean, low hours, good compression, runs great! Includes cables/controls - Located in Fort Lauderdale area - $4,500 obo.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
OIffshore Fort Myers Trip

Went offshore out of my usual spot in Fort Myers in hopes of catching some snapper and possibly grouper. Caught a lot of nice lane and mangrove snapper with a few yellowtail mixed in. Oh and some porgy. But the AJs were relentless in stealing our snappers on the way up. This was around 46 or so miles out in 90-100 FOW.
FORT MYERS, FL
trailer parking

Need somewhere to park trailer for the month of June. anyone have trailer storage in Marathon area?. Who are you renting from? Some of the property managers have their own lots for guests with trailers.
MARATHON, FL
Rod repair in the Englewood-Port Charlotte area

My retired Navy guy in Englewood who built me several rods and did great repairs finally hung it up. Any suggestions on anyone who has a setup at home and might rework some rods and repair guides and tips? Hopefully in the Englewood, Cape Haze, Port Charlotte area.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Hump Day!

Good morning. It's been a cool , dry week. 60s and 80s. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." Morning - Enjoying these cool mornings. This is a rarity for us. Good morning. Overcast...
ENVIRONMENT
E-15 may be coming soon to a station near you!

The Agriculture Commissioner issued an emergency order allowing the sale of E15 in Florida as a plan to reduce the cost of gasoline. I doubt any stations will convert to E15, but who knows. The legislature passed a Tax-free package that includes no fuel taxes will be charged during the...
FLORIDA STATE

