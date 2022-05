Pitching legend Pedro Martinez knows his way around a brawl or two. He's never backed down from anyone on the mound, not even ... Shaquille O'Neal?. The pair of Hall of Famers had a little fun in the TBS studio, with Shaq bravely getting in the box against Pedro, who didn't seem to be holding anything back. The bat looking like a mere twig in his massive hands certainly didn't help Shaq, who swung through a fastball and a changeup without getting particularly close.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO