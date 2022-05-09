ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mother’s Day ‘Baby Boom’ at Louisville Zoo welcomes new births, pregnancies

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Louisville Zoo is celebrating Mother’s Day with a boom.

The zoo welcomed a new harbor seal pup from the proud 20-year-old mother, Tonie. Tonie delivered her new pup on April 29 at 1:33 a.m. The pup was even swimming around a few hours after birth.

“The pup was alert and feisty during the neonatal exam done at about 36 hours of age,” said Louisville Zoo Senior Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. At the time of the exam, the pup weighed 6.1 kg (13.5 lbs.) “We are carefully monitoring her nursing bouts and body weight,” Gyimesi said, “to make sure she is getting enough calories and staying hydrated.”

Coincidentally, Tonie’s new pup was born on her birthday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MX5Uw_0fXHt4Aw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q50c1_0fXHt4Aw00
Tonie and her new pup (Kyle Shepherd, Louisville Zoo)

On top of a new seal pup being born, the zoo excitedly announced a bit of a baby boom of their own. Kianga the giraffe and Azizi the zebra are both pregnant.

“All Zoo births are exciting, especially when we welcome our first-ever harbor seal pup,” said Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney. “We are also excited to announce two additional expectant animal ambassadors, giraffe Kianga and zebra Azizi. We can’t wait for our community to watch their journeys and greet these new arrivals.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZSDh_0fXHt4Aw00
    Azizi
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rJu9_0fXHt4Aw00
    Kianga
(Kyle Shepherd, Louisville Zoo

The zoo also announced that the seal pup’s birth coincides with the launch of their new Zoo babies program, which is being presented by Norton Children’s .

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

“At Norton Children’s, we are used to being a part of growing families, so this is a joy for us to support a program that celebrates families of any kind,” said Renee Murphy, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Norton Healthcare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Louisville lawyer says neighbor must either let vacant lot become nuisance, or continue caring for it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacant lots can be an eyesore and a nuisance. For one man in the Portland neighborhood, the lot next to his home has also become a major commitment. Adam Dennison first purchased his 1800's shotgun house near the Ohio River about nine and a half years ago. He bought it after a foreclosure, and said the fenced-in lot next to it, remained in the hands of the original owner.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Dan Maloney
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: After more than 40 years behind bars, Dale Woolum embraces his second chance

William “Dale” Woolum has spent most of his 65 years on earth in prison, most of them at the Kentucky Penitentiary, in Eddyville. While imprisoned there in 1981, he was prosecuted and convicted after stabbing a fellow inmate to death. In December 2021, Dale was released from a federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, and is now a free man. Ironically, his prosecutor for the stabbing crime acted as a strong advocate for his release.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Giant ‘Toe-Biters’ Like This Are Common in Indiana – Here’s What You Should Know

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by Son

Kentucky Mother Shot on Mother’s Day by SonScreenshot. A man in Kentucky was arrested and charged with shooting his own mom on Mother’s Day. Jacob Small reportedly got into a fight with his mother, Amber Powell, in Wayne County over an Xbox controller that he had gotten her for Mother’s Day.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Pregnancies#Calories#The Louisville Zoo
14news.com

Animal rescue closing; non-profit helping, but fosters needed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village is helping an animal rescue that is is closing. They say placement is needed for all of their animals by May 28. If you would like to help by fostering, you can complete an application at itvrescue.org. If you have an approved...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pets
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's official State Rock isn't really a rock

Nodule of agatePicture by James St. John; Wikimedia Commons: CC-BY-SA-2.0 Agate was officially designated as Kentucky's State Rock on July 14, 2000. Agate is described as a rock formation that is primarily composed of chalcedony and quartz. However, according to the Kentucky Geological Survey, the agate is actually not a rock. It is a microscopically crystalline variety of the mineral quartz while chalcedony is also a type of quartz. Thus, Kentucky's State Rock is a mineral and not a rock.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky native makes top 5 on American Idol!

(WYMT) - Lawrence County’s Noah Thompson has officially made the top five of American Idol, but the victory wasn’t without its fair share of troubles. Noah posted on his Facebook that due to COVID, he had to sing live from his hotel room. He said in the post...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy