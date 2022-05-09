Mother’s Day ‘Baby Boom’ at Louisville Zoo welcomes new births, pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Louisville Zoo is celebrating Mother’s Day with a boom.

The zoo welcomed a new harbor seal pup from the proud 20-year-old mother, Tonie. Tonie delivered her new pup on April 29 at 1:33 a.m. The pup was even swimming around a few hours after birth.

“The pup was alert and feisty during the neonatal exam done at about 36 hours of age,” said Louisville Zoo Senior Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. At the time of the exam, the pup weighed 6.1 kg (13.5 lbs.) “We are carefully monitoring her nursing bouts and body weight,” Gyimesi said, “to make sure she is getting enough calories and staying hydrated.”

Coincidentally, Tonie’s new pup was born on her birthday.



Tonie and her new pup (Kyle Shepherd, Louisville Zoo)

On top of a new seal pup being born, the zoo excitedly announced a bit of a baby boom of their own. Kianga the giraffe and Azizi the zebra are both pregnant.

“All Zoo births are exciting, especially when we welcome our first-ever harbor seal pup,” said Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney. “We are also excited to announce two additional expectant animal ambassadors, giraffe Kianga and zebra Azizi. We can’t wait for our community to watch their journeys and greet these new arrivals.”

Azizi

Kianga (Kyle Shepherd, Louisville Zoo

The zoo also announced that the seal pup’s birth coincides with the launch of their new Zoo babies program, which is being presented by Norton Children’s .

“At Norton Children’s, we are used to being a part of growing families, so this is a joy for us to support a program that celebrates families of any kind,” said Renee Murphy, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Norton Healthcare.

