ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Protestors gather in Eau Claire to rally for abortion rights

By Maria Blough
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Protestors gathered Sunday in downtown Eau Claire to share their frustrations over the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade. The event...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Madison police brace for weekend of protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Facing a weekend filled with expected demonstrations and high emotions, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes is assuring the public that his department will be prepared to ensure the planned protests stay safe while still allowing participants a chance to have their voices heard. In a...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County Historical Society hosts ‘The Past Passed Here’ event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -People are invited to journey back in time at the Chippewa County Historical Society’s “The Past Passed Here” event. The reenactment event is taking place in Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls through Sunday afternoon. It’s an opportunity to learn about what it was like to live in Chippewa County during the 1700s to the early 1900s. The historical event features a lumbering display, fur trade camps and authentic food vendors.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

National Nurses Week: Finding Family

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As National Nurses Week continues, one western Wisconsin nurse says COVID changed the way she views her career. Mindy DeMars has been working as a caregiver since she was 18. After having a child at 26, she began studying at CVTC to become a nurse. After graduating, DeMars started working at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where she still works 15 years later.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Eau Claire, WI
Society
Eau Claire, WI
Health
WEAU-TV 13

Monona Grove, La Follette High School students walk out for reproductive rights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Monona Grove High School and La Follette High School walked out Thursday for reproductive rights. The walk-out was in response to a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that leaned toward overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which protects abortion rights at the federal level.
MADISON, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Protest#Roe V Wade#Weau
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Have You Heard About This Haunted Bridge In Siren, Wisconsin?

If you're scared of things that go bump in the night, you may want to avoid this haunted Wisconsin bridge at all costs. Yikes. There are many haunted places across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Recently, I learned about a haunted road in Wisconsin! There are many rumors and legends about why it is haunted in the first place but only one story has ever been confirmed.
SIREN, WI
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Patty Schachtner Announces Campaign To Represent 28th Assembly District

Patty Schachtner, former Wisconsin State Senator is a lifelong resident of St Croix County, announced today that she is running for the 28th Assembly District. The newly-drawn District 28 represents Wisconsinites in Polk Co. along with parts of the Town and Village of Somerset and the City of New Richmond and Star Prairie Township.
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Children, 1 Man Dead In Western Wisconsin House Fire

BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Two young children and their father are dead following an early Thursday morning house fire in northwestern Wisconsin. First responders say a call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. They arrived to learn three people were still inside. They’re now trying to piece together answers of how this tragedy happened. Less than 12 hours after the fire, the emotional toll is still hitting Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “This was a tough one. This was probably the first time in my career, the first time in the fire chief’s career, that we’ve seen firemen carrying children out of house,”...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Professors share fascinating facts about Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A new book, written by two professors emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, reveals some facts about Wisconsin you didn’t know. “The Geography of Wisconsin” is a 500-page exploration of fascinating facts -- like Wisconsin’s relationship to the North Pole and the equator (which one do you think is closer?).
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Cyclist and blood donor visiting all 50 states to give platelets in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-state cyclist and blood donor will stop in Madison Monday to donate platelets at the ImpactLife Donor Center. According to ImpactLife, Bob Barnes will visit Madison, his 41st State Capitol, at around 11 a.m. Monday to give platelets, the component of blood that helps stop bleeding.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing drug and gun related charges. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy