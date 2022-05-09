ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone Buys PLANTA Flagship in South Beach for $12M

By Zulma Torres
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimestone Asset Management has purchased the flagship location of plant-based eatery PLANTA in South Beach, the company announced – Miami-based Limestone paid $12 million for the 7,835-square-foot retail building at 850...

Serena Brunch Pitchers and Mexican dishes at Moxy South Beach

An extensive menu of Chef Scott Linquist’s brunch favorites, from Mexican dishes like Huevos Rancheros, Chilaquiles con Huevos, is offered alongside four different varieties of Eggs Benedict, from Lobster to Truffle Mushroom. Traditional American breakfast offerings include Short Rib Hash Eggs Any Style and a Tres Leches French Toast.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

In Miami's Western Suburbs, the Boombox Births an Underground Nightclub Scene

It's around midnight on a Saturday in late March, and droves of spring breakers are wading through traffic in downtown and South Beach, trying to find their way into late-night hot spots like E11even, Club Space, and LIV. Savvy locals, though, are headed to the Boombox, an underground nightclub in suburban Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI, FL
