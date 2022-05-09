ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

TWU rallies to eliminate Milligan in AAC Baseball Tournament semis

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buffaloes had not defeated AAC foe Tennessee Wesleyan all season, losing all four meetings prior to Sunday morning’s showdown. Milligan scored four early runs, but saw the Bulldogs chip away and eventually overcome the deficit to grab a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.

Despite the 9 a.m. start, the Buffs were wide awake. Justin Greene opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first, followed by a Braden Spano RBI double to take a quick 2-0 lead.

Milligan continued the scoring in the third inning with an Eric Rigsby fielder’s choice RBI, followed by a Robert Salcedo RBI single.

The 4-0 advantage was short-lived, however, as Carson Ford sent his only hit of the morning over the right field wall for a two-run homer. The lead had been trimmed to 4-2.

The Bulldogs then began chipping away – a fielder’s choice RBI in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the seventh knotted the game, 4-4.

In extras, Jermayne Ward played the hero – singling through the left side to bring home the game-winning run.

Graham Hooker took his first and only loss of the season in 2.1 innings of relief for Milligan, giving up the one run on three hits while striking out three batters.

The Buffs finish the season with a record of 36-21

